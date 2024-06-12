Zherka & Heelmike’s Kick bans for allegedly soliciting minors are “irreversible”

Kick staff have responded to Zherka and Heelmike’s bans after the two allegedly solicited minors while live on the site, explaining that when it comes to kids, the company “won’t f**k around.”

Zherka and Heelmike were both hit with permanent bans from the site after the two began hanging out with teens, one of whom was believed to be only 16 years old.

When a viewer called out Heelmike, he responded by saying “I love [teenagers],” and later posted a selfie in bed with the same girl.

Although the two claim they were ‘set up’ by one of their “trusted” employees, Kick staff say the ban is “irreversible.”

During a June 11 broadcast, Kick‘s Head of Strategic Partnerships, Andrew Santamaria, was asked about the situation and explained that the platform had to “part ways” with the streamers due to the ordeal.

“Our moderation team did an amazing job giving a lot of rope and a lot of slack to creators like that, but when it comes to kids, we’re not gonna f**k around,” he said.

Santamaria also noted that, while he’s personally not involved in the moderation team, he’s heard that their bans are “irreversible.”

“Yeah look, f**k pedos, right?” he added, agreeing with viewers in his chat. “I’m not saying whether they are or aren’t. That is for local law enforcement to decide.”

Heelmike has a history of controversial behavior on Kick, including receiving a short one-day ban early on in the platform’s lifespan for creating sexual content and allegedly using illegal drugs on stream.

Zherka has had his share of drama too, such as when he sparked a street brawl in Miami with YouTuber HSTikkyTokky. He was also banned on Twitch in 2023, which he claimed happened because he was being “too edgy.”

The two continue to maintain their innocence, insisting that they did “nothing wrong.” It’s not known if police are investigating the duo or how the streamers will be proceeding now that they’re banned on Kick for good.

