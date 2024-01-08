Jack Doherty banned from Kick following flashing incidents

Internet provocateur Jack Doherty has been quietly banned from Kick after a guest repeatedly flashed on his stream. Despite many people celebrating this as a ‘W’ for Kick, Doherty seems unconcerned.

For the uninitiated, Jack Doherty is a streamer and content creator whose particular brand focuses on harassing and provoking strangers with a bodyguard present. More recently, one of Doherty’s security landed themselves in hot water when they attacked a friend of Corrina Kopf at David Dobrik’s Halloween party.

Doherty’s provocative content creation style frequently sees him tangled up with the police and he’s been the target of multiple swatting incidents. With incidents like crashing golf carts and picking fights with pedestrians caught on camera, it’s not surprising.

Despite making a living off controversy, these incidents weren’t what prompted streaming platform Kick to ban Doherty’s channel. Over the last week, Doherty has had guests on his stream flash themselves without censorship.

Various users on Twitter have been responding to the news with praise for Kick’s decision to ban Doherty with one claiming to have “prayed on this man’s downfall”. “What did he think was going to happen if he posted [this]?” another user asked.

Doherty himself responded to coverage with a cryptic suggestion that the ban was not as permanent as people were hoping. “I’ll be back tonight,” Doherty claimed.

Initially, there was no communication from Kick stating that this was the reason for the ban though it was heavily speculated by sources reporting on the incident. This was later confirmed in a Tweet from fellow Kick streamer and the flasher in question Xenathewitch.

In the Tweet, Xenathewitch revealed that the ban for Doherty and herself was only for 24 hours. “No more flashy flash … Gotta respect the platform,” she said before directing followers to her OnlyFans instead.

Heelmike who was a collaborator on the Doherty streams in question was also banned for 24 hours. In his own response, Heelmike confirmed that the ban for Jack Doherty, Xenathewitch, and himself would lift shortly.

At the time of writing, Doherty’s channel is still currently deactivated but the streamer has promised to go live when his ban lifts and will likely discuss the issue.