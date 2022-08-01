EntertainmentEntertainment

YouTube legend Technoblade clears huge platform milestone in wake of passing

Last updated: Aug 01, 2022
Technoblade reveals cancer diagnosis
YouTube/Technoblade

Following the tragic passing of popular YouTuber Technoblade, members of the community continue to show support for the content creator’s channel. Now over a month after his passing, Technoblade’s YouTube account has surpassed 15 millions subscribers.

After fighting cancer for almost a year, Technoblade sadly passed away in June, 2022. On June 30, his family made the announcement via Twitter, uploading a video titled: “so long nerds.” The tear-jerking video, narrated by Technoblade’s father, has been viewed over 70 million times. 

The post included a final message to his fans, which his father read out, expressing that if he had a hundred lives, he “would choose to be Technoblade again every single time. Those were the happiest years of my life.”

Almost exactly a month after the announcement of his passing, Technobalde’s YouTube account has now hit the 15 million subscriber mark.

After this news was posted on Twitter, fans have yet again begun expressing their admiration and love for the late YouTuber.

Following his passing, members of his community have been doing a variety of things to show their support and love. Many have been creating and sharing artwork that pays tribute to Technoblade.

Since announcing his cancer diagnosis last year, Technoblade began using his YouTube videos and streams to raise money for the SFA. Because of this, his fans and community members have also been raising money and donating to the Sarcoma Foundation of America.

Technoblade began his career on Youtube over 9 years ago and was well respected and regarded as someone who helped elevate the Minecraft streaming scene to the juggernaut it is today. The content creator revealed his diagnosis to fans last year. Since then, the 23-year-old YouTube star was less present online and from the spotlight as he went through chemotherapy. 

Technoblade was beloved by fans for the fun and inclusive community he had created on Minecraft. His impact on Minecraft has been so profound that the devs have since added in a crowned pig to the game’s Java splash screen as a tribute.

