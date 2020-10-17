xQc takes swipe at Taylor Swift’s militant online fan base - Dexerto

Twitch powerhouse Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has taken a swipe at some of the more impassioned Taylor Swift fans who rally around her and “attack” anyone she is beefing with on social media.

xQc isn’t one to hold back his opinions. In the last couple of months alone, he’s opened up the drama between him and Jaryd ‘Summit1G’ Lazar, debated with Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and his wife over charity streams, and accused Twitch streamer Katerino of cheating on CallMeCarson.

Advertisement

Now, he’s got pop sensation Taylor Swift in his sights. Well, her fans, at least.

xQc throws Taylor Swift fans some shade

xQc claims he has nothing but respect and admiration for Taylor Swift herself. However, he has thrown some shade at her fans. More specifically, he believes the portion of her fans who draw comparisons between her and others and attack them on social media are a nuisance.

Advertisement

xQc stated that he believes Taylor Swift “kinda had to go with the industry and whatnot” once she became a superstar, and that he understands and respects it. “But the problem is… her fans and her fan base,” he added.

Read more: xQc calls out Forsen after setting his record Minecraft speedrun time

He goes on to describe a hypothetical situation in which Kanye West says, “I just sold… 600 million dollars worth of products… just to let you guys know.”

He’s quickly bombarded with comments Taylor Swift fans who spam “Taylor ended your career.” To reiterate his point, he describes a similar situation, in which the fans say “Taylor Swift ended your career overnight.”

Advertisement

xQc is referring to a feud between Kim, Kanye, and Taylor Swift

Of course, a word for word summary doesn’t do it justice. His impressions are hilarious and questionable, to say the least. But it’s something that has happened on social media, and he felt strongly enough about it to comment on.

Taylor Swift feuded with both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West earlier this year, and although it seems like the trio has more or less made amends, some of her fans weren’t ready to forgive and forget.

Either way, it doesn’t matter too much whether you agree with xQc or not. After all, it’s nothing more than his opinion on something trivial. But the main thing is his awful impersonations are well worth the watch and provide good entertainment value.