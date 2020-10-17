 xQc takes swipe at Taylor Swift’s militant online fan base - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

xQc takes swipe at Taylor Swift’s militant online fan base

Published: 17/Oct/2020 3:21

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
xQc Taylor Swift
Twitch: xQc / Taylor Swift

Share

xQc

Twitch powerhouse Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has taken a swipe at some of the more impassioned Taylor Swift fans who rally around her and “attack” anyone she is beefing with on social media.

xQc isn’t one to hold back his opinions. In the last couple of months alone, he’s opened up the drama between him and Jaryd ‘Summit1G’ Lazar, debated with Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and his wife over charity streams, and accused Twitch streamer Katerino of cheating on CallMeCarson.

Advertisement

Now, he’s got pop sensation Taylor Swift in his sights. Well, her fans, at least.

xQc throws Taylor Swift fans some shade

xQc claims he has nothing but respect and admiration for Taylor Swift herself. However, he has thrown some shade at her fans. More specifically, he believes the portion of her fans who draw comparisons between her and others and attack them on social media are a nuisance.

Advertisement

xQc stated that he believes Taylor Swift “kinda had to go with the industry and whatnot” once she became a superstar, and that he understands and respects it. “But the problem is… her fans and her fan base,” he added.

He goes on to describe a hypothetical situation in which Kanye West says, “I just sold… 600 million dollars worth of products… just to let you guys know.”

He’s quickly bombarded with comments Taylor Swift fans who spam “Taylor ended your career.” To reiterate his point, he describes a similar situation, in which the fans say “Taylor Swift ended your career overnight.”

Advertisement
Taylor Swift Instagram follower count as of October 2020
Instagram
Taylor Swift has over 140 million followers on Instagram, so xQc is definitely punching up by taking on her fanbase.

xQc is referring to a feud between Kim, Kanye, and Taylor Swift

Of course, a word for word summary doesn’t do it justice. His impressions are hilarious and questionable, to say the least. But it’s something that has happened on social media, and he felt strongly enough about it to comment on.

Taylor Swift feuded with both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West earlier this year, and although it seems like the trio has more or less made amends, some of her fans weren’t ready to forgive and forget.

Either way, it doesn’t matter too much whether you agree with xQc or not. After all, it’s nothing more than his opinion on something trivial. But the main thing is his awful impersonations are well worth the watch and provide good entertainment value.

Advertisement
Entertainment

BrookeAB reveals “horrific” stalking experience led to Twitch hiatus

Published: 17/Oct/2020 1:43

by Andrew Amos
BrookeAB wearing white shirt
Instagram: BrookeAB

Share

BrookeAB

100 Thieves streaming star BrookeAB took a month-long hiatus off streaming and social media earlier in 2020. She said she was “working through something painful.” Now, she’s opened up on the “horrific” stalking experience that led to her Twitch hiatus in an emotional statement.

BrookeAB suddenly disappeared online on July 1, without so much of a hint as to why. She stopped streaming on Twitch, didn’t post on social media, and laid low.

Advertisement

It was out of the ordinary for the 100 Thieves streamer, who has an active presence in the community. However, she came back a month later, revealing that she was dealing with a “painful and frightening [experience] at a personal level.”

Now, she’s opened up on some of the specifics. BrookeAB was dealing with a stalker for over six months, who was doxxing her family with “the most horrific threats you can imagine.”

Advertisement

“Like countless women in gaming and frankly, too many people around the world, for the last year, I have been targeted by a handful of online stalkers and abusers that did, and continue to do, everything in their power to hurt me and those who support me with threats of murder, arson, bodily harm, job loss, and the most horrific threats you can imagine,” she said in an October 16 statement.

BrookeAB took time off social media to spend time with family, as well as work on her mental health. She also revealed that while she was offline, she was working with federal authorities in the US to help put an end to her ordeal.

With the help of law enforcement, BrookeAB has managed to find some sort of justice. She stated that “the most vile offenders” are all being held accountable ⁠— but she didn’t make mention of any charges being laid.

Advertisement

“With the help of the finest experts and law enforcement specialists in the world, several of the most vile offenders have been identified, interviewed, are being closely monitored (as you read this), and will be held accountable.”

BrookeAB is using her experience with harassment and stalkers online to help other women in the gaming industry escape the same abuse. She stated that it’s a widespread problem with gaming culture, and she hopes she can provide the resources to help break the cycle.

“We must all work together to change an online culture that allows this level of hate to impact us and our new project will do just that,” she said.

Advertisement

The 100 Thieves streamer has received an outpouring of support from the community, including fellow 100T members Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop and The Mob.

BrookeAB also revealed that she’ll share details about her new program to “identify [harassers and hold them criminally…accountable” in the near future.

Advertisement