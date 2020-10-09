xQc claims he's "done" with Among Us after receiving lots of hate - Dexerto

Twitch streamer xQc has recently claimed that he is “done” with the popular online multiplayer game ‘Among Us,’ apparently due to people who clip out his reactions when he gets frustrated.

At this point, everyone knows that Among Us has skyrocketed in popularity. The online game on PC and mobile devices has quickly become the talk of the town, and so far it has shown no signs of slowing down, still being one of the top streamed titles on Twitch every single day.

Despite this consistent popularity among (no pun intended) players, there’s now one person who says he’s “done” with the game: streamer Félix Lengyel, better known by his online name ‘xQc.’

When most people hear that a Twitch streamer or YouTuber is leaving a certain popular game behind, it’s usually because that person doesn’t think it’s fun anymore for one reason or another. With xQc, on the other hand, the situation is a bit different, as he even outright says that he still “loves” the experience Among Us offers.

During a recent Twitch stream, Lengyel alluded that the reason he’s leaving the game behind is because of people who like to clip out his fails and frustrations when playing. While he didn’t outright say that this is the reason, all the evidence points to that being the case.

“A lot of livestream fails people, need hate in their life to guide them through their normal hurdles,” Lengyel said during the stream. “They need to feel something, they need to chase demons that aren’t there, to feel like their life is worth living, and since I won’t be playing anymore, they won’t have anything to clip anymore.”

While watching anyone fail at a video game can be a bit fun, it’s easy to see why xQc would decide to leave Among Us behind. Watching yourself show up on livestream fails consistently can’t be easy.