xQc claims he's "done" with Among Us after receiving lots of hate - Dexerto

xQc claims he’s “done” with Among Us after receiving lots of hate

Published: 9/Oct/2020 1:15 Updated: 9/Oct/2020 1:24

by Tanner Pierce
Twitch streamer xQc has recently claimed that he is “done” with the popular online multiplayer game ‘Among Us,’ apparently due to people who clip out his reactions when he gets frustrated.

At this point, everyone knows that Among Us has skyrocketed in popularity. The online game on PC and mobile devices has quickly become the talk of the town, and so far it has shown no signs of slowing down, still being one of the top streamed titles on Twitch every single day.

Advertisement

Despite this consistent popularity among (no pun intended) players, there’s now one person who says he’s “done” with the game: streamer Félix Lengyel, better known by his online name ‘xQc.’

Advertisement

When most people hear that a Twitch streamer or YouTuber is leaving a certain popular game behind, it’s usually because that person doesn’t think it’s fun anymore for one reason or another. With xQc, on the other hand, the situation is a bit different, as he even outright says that he still “loves” the experience Among Us offers.

During a recent Twitch stream, Lengyel alluded that the reason he’s leaving the game behind is because of people who like to clip out his fails and frustrations when playing. While he didn’t outright say that this is the reason, all the evidence points to that being the case.

Advertisement

“A lot of livestream fails people, need hate in their life to guide them through their normal hurdles,” Lengyel said during the stream. “They need to feel something, they need to chase demons that aren’t there, to feel like their life is worth living, and since I won’t be playing anymore, they won’t have anything to clip anymore.”

While watching anyone fail at a video game can be a bit fun, it’s easy to see why xQc would decide to leave Among Us behind. Watching yourself show up on livestream fails consistently can’t be easy.

Twitch employees slam company for “toxic culture” against minorities

Published: 9/Oct/2020 1:00

by Theo Salaun
The world’s largest and most profitable streaming platform, Twitch, has been accused of fostering an overwhelmingly toxic culture by a series of anonymous current and former employees.

Founded in 2011 as a spin-off of the IRL streaming platform Justin.tv, Twitch has since blossomed into a global phenomenon and one of Silicon Valley’s biggest success stories. In 2014, the company was bought by Amazon and converted into a subsidiary, but, according to various employees, that did not stop the predominantly white, male environment from remaining toxic toward minorities.

Advertisement

Like much of the world’s industries, higher-level Twitch executives and staff were exposed as complicit in problematic behavior over the past couple years. Among those examples, the most recent is likely the company’s failure to seriously consider reports of stalking from one of the platform’s followers by its streamer, Sweet Anita. 

Another example surrounds the company’s Partnership Director Hassan Bokhari, whose account was banned on Twitch for an “unknown reason” following public accusations of sexual misconduct. 

Advertisement

 

In an uncomfortably long exposé composed of interviews with anonymous employees with gamesindustry.biz’s Brendan Sinclair, it has been revealed that incidents like the aforementioned two are not exceptions, but indicative of Twitch’s company culture.

The original whistleblower reached out in an effort to push executives toward fixing the environment they’ve allowed to foster, instead of simply minimizing issues when they reach the surface. As such, they prepared a direct call to action for their former bosses.

“This is about a broken company, toxic culture, and unsafe environment for women and the fact that these men continue to be rewarded and move up within the industry while the women that are targeted continue to be held down. I challenge you to stand by your word and prove to this community that you aren’t just reacting to public pressure through an empty-worded tweet, and show your commitment to stand by creating a safer workplace and community for women.”

Advertisement

 

But the alleged toxicity is not constrained to misogyny, as it also spans racism, homophobia, and generally problematic hierarchical behavior that allows higher-level executives to be immune to accountability. Of those examples of a tonedeaf, white- and cis-hetero-male-dominated culture, the most publicly prominent is the company’s Black Lives Matter video that was pulled after criticisms that it contained only one Black person amidst a sea of white voices. 

Similarly, the social media team suggested that the “G” in “LGBTQIA+” referenced “Gamer.”

But those are just the public stories and, despite some progress, the examples from in-house behavior, offered by anonymous current and former employees, are rampant. Twitch has yet to respond to this series of allegations.

Advertisement