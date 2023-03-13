Twitch star xQc was left absolutely stunned as his very own AI fired shots at Ludwig, labeling him as the “most braindead streamer.”

Over the past year, artificial intelligence (AI) has vastly evolved. With technology constantly improving, AI-powered bots are becoming more and more prevalent. They’ve now even made their way onto Twitch, with users creating their own AI-generated streams which have taken over the platform.

AI-generated Nothing, Forever — a show parodying the hit 90s sitcom Seinfeld — as well as Anime and even SpongeBob SquarePants have become massive hits.

We’ve even seen AI bots accompany our favorite Twitch stars on their streams, and they’re absolutely brutal.

Article continues after ad

xQc shocked as AI calls Ludwig “most braindead streamer”

xQc was left stunned in his March 13 live stream, as his very own AI bot — which was created by a fan to mimic the Twitch star — fired shots at Ludwig.

With viewers being able to ask the bot questions, one fan asked who it thinks is the most braindead streamer, to which the AI clapped back with a hilarious response.

“Ludwig is probably the most braindead streamer if you really think about it,” the AI responded. “I mean, the guy doesn’t know how to do anything except play melee really.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The AI continued: “He’s one of the most popular because he is literally just a good-looking white guy, but I feel he just doesn’t have like any substance to him as a streamer. I could be wrong but that’s just what I feel like.”

Article continues after ad

The real xQc was left completely lost for words. “What the f**k was that dude,” he said. It’s fair to say viewers were also stunned by the AI’s response.

The bot didn’t only fire shots at Ludwig though. Earlier in the stream, a fan asked the AI for its opinion on Trainwrecks, to which it responded by claiming he’s a “fraud.”

“Train is a total fraud man, he is a total fraud in every he does,” the bot said. “He tries to act smart, he tries to be a good person, but I don’t think he’s smart. He is just a fake person.”

Article continues after ad

Viewers have certainly had their fun with xQc’s AI so far, but it’ll be interesting to see what it says next as it learns and evolves.