What is Nothing, Forever? AI-generated Seinfeld show goes viral on Twitch

It’s a stream about nothing! Twitch viewers have become obsessed with a new animated Seinfeld show and for good reason.

Nothing, Forever is an AI-generated show streaming on Twitch parodying the hit 90s sitcom Seinfeld and it’s already become a massive hit on the streaming platform.

Created by Mismatch Media, the show uses OpenAI’s GPT, DALL-E, and more technologies to generate its content with the exception being its artwork and the laugh track.

While Nothing, Forever isn’t a Seinfeld TV show per se, its setting and characters are spoofs of their real-life counterparts, sharing their likenesses and having similar names. For instance, Jerry goes by Larry, George is changed to Fred, Eliane is Yvonne and Kramer is Kakler.

Plus, in the future, Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel will become a character on the show after paying $1,000 for the creators’ top Patreon tier.

Twitch/watchmeforever New restaurants keep opening up in Nothing, Forever.

Why is the AI Seinfeld show so popular on Twitch?

The stream recently blew up after it went viral on Reddit when a clip about Eliane’s character going out on a date with a man who doesn’t like fruit was posted.

The clip received over 250,000 views in under a day, prompting many to check out the broadcast, which runs 24/7 365 and at the time of writing has 15,000 concurrent viewers.

Episodes often begin with a TV guide scrolling through numerous channels before it transitions to ‘Larry’ doing stand-up comedy at the club while the opening credits play.

Following this, users are greeted with a shot of the apartment, familiar music, and characters talking about something mundane. Often times this will include a new restaurant that just opened or something completely meta such as AI.

The crude animation, bizarre plots, glitches, and strange dialogue only add to the absurdity of the program and is largely a big reason for its success so far. Think something between the nonsense of Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Robot Chicken.

We’ll have to see what the future holds for the channel and what the developers do to enhance it further as more and more people tune in and watch the madness unfold.