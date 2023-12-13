Twitch streamer warned after launching AI bot to let fans generate “hot” content

Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber Susu has launched her own AI bot to let fans generate their own custom content and combat deep fakes, but some are worried that it could be too dangerous.

Many top streamers have been utilizing AI to assist with their content. Notably, Amouranth launched her own AI chatbot and an AI version of xQc ended up getting thousands of views.

However, AI has some dark sides. Deepfakes of content creators have become a big problem as adult platforms have hosted videos with their likenesses without consent.

To combat the ongoing deepfakes, Susu unveiled her own AI bot to give fans more control over what kinds of content they get while monetizing off of it.

Susu’s new AI bot compared to Black Mirror episode

On December 12, Susu announced that her bot was active and revealed details in a post on X.

“Text, voice messaging and hot photos are all possible and all made with consent! Don’t waste time with Susu impersonators and scuffed deepfakes when you can have high quality pictures and a scam free experience!” she explained.

She continued, saying how only images of herself and voice recordings were used to produce the bot’s content while all other elements are purely computer generated.

“I’ve been dealing with people misusing my identity for years and all the parasocial problems caused by my impostors are due to them not saying they aren’t me. The bot is upfront that it’s not real and has regulation,” Susu added, noting that safety was one of her top priorities.

Despite the assurance that she had this under control, that didn’t stop others from warning about the potential dangers of using this technology.

“Be careful. this fuels schizo parasocial sh*t really really bad,” commented YouTuber Shoe0nHead.

“Ain’t this that one Black Mirror episode,” said another with a screenshot of ‘Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too’ where a singer’s personality is placed inside of a doll.

Susu, however, remained unphased by the concerns.

“People have been using my images for years to scam others and I’m stuck explaining to the victims that they were fooled. The bot is upfront that it’s not real and can have regulation,” she retorted. “It’s safer than what I’ve been dealing with. I understand your concern of course.”

For more viral entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.