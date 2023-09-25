xQc finds picture of himself after googling terrible haircuts

Top streamer xQc found a picture of one of his old trims when googling images of the worst haircuts.

xQc is no stranger to being caught unawares on stream, but even this moment seemed to suggested that the universe was playing tricks on him specifically.

The biggest streamer on Kick took some time to look at pictures of some of the worst haircuts in history, using the prompt “just f*ck my sh*t up” (in all caps, obviously).

Article continues after ad

Unluckily for xQc, one of the top images was a picture of him sporting an infamously bad bowl cut, which he and chat quickly spotted.

Article continues after ad

xQc looks up worst haircuts, sees picture of himself

To be fair to the streamer, the pictue was pretty old, and x hasn’t had that look for quite some time.

When he spotted the picture, he said: “This is a classi- wait, what the f*ck? Why am I there?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You can check out the full clip and the chat’s reaction on Kick.

Article continues after ad

xQc recently got into hot water after dropping a take about OnlyFans, where he slammed the site as “brain rot” and “bottom of the barrel”.

“People are going to save that sh*t and repost it. It’s going to haunt you. Humans are weird. People forget what people do. It’s trash, people do sh*t like this, but it’s what people do,” he explained.

Article continues after ad

Again, it’s not like this is an isolated opinion. Pokimaine and several other Twitch streamers have also said they’d never do OnlyFans, though they were less condemning of people who had decided to do it themselves.

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on xQc’s streams, check out the feud between him and YouTuber LegalEagle, who claimed that he was “stealing” content by reacting to it.