xQc slams SleightlyMusical's "weird" YouTube apology after LilyPichu drama - Dexerto

 xQc slams SleightlyMusical's "weird" YouTube apology after LilyPichu drama
xQc slams SleightlyMusical’s “weird” YouTube apology after LilyPichu drama

Published: 6/Oct/2020 8:19

by Andrew Amos
Sleightlymusical and xQc side by side
YouTube: SleightlyMusical / Twitch: xQc

xQc

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has criticized Albert ‘SleightlyMusical’ Chang on his return to social media after a year-long hiatus since admitting to cheating on Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki, claiming his YouTube apology video was “weird, highly-produced, and highly-manipulated.”

SleightlyMusical was thrusted into the spotlight in November 2019 after multiple members of the OfflineTV community, including ex-partner LilyPichu, claimed he had cheated on her.

He called it “the worst decision of his life,” and went on a social media hiatus for almost a year. He made an apology back then, but has since returned and opened up a bit more about what he’s done over the past year.

However, xQc isn’t buying it.

The Canadian Twitch star has criticized Chang for releasing a “highly-produced” 11 minute return video, saying he should have just made an apology and moved on.

“This is so weird. If you’ve made a big fuck up publicly, why make a highly-produced, highly-manipulated video? Just make a formal apology and move on with your life man. Don’t try and fabricate hype for it ⁠— that’s even more weird,” xQc said while watching the video on his October 5 Twitch stream.

“It’s a big mistake. Just apologize with the facts ⁠— fucked up, here’s the facts, apology, move on. If people are not going to let you move on, it’s not because of how you apologized. Making a video won’t do shit.”

xQc also stated that no matter what he does in the video, the minds of critics would already be made up. He said it was just a case of how the internet is nowadays.

“People that won’t forgive you, won’t forgive you if you make a highly-produced video or apology. If you lay the facts how it is, no filter, people that want to forgive you will, and those that don’t want to won’t.”

He also disagrees with Chang’s own claim that he was ‘canceled’ after the cheating scandal came to light. xQc instead believes that if Chang streamed the day after news came to light, he would have been able to rake in even more attention.

“You didn’t get canceled. That’s not what being canceled means. That’s not true. If he went live the next day, he would have had more viewers than the day before. He chose to cancel himself. Being cancelled is where even if you want to reach something, you can’t because they cut off your arms ⁠— when you lose the means…your platform, your voice.”

Chang’s return video, which was uploaded on October 5, has been viewed over 100,000 times within 12 hours. It’s unclear if Chang will be making a full-time return to content creation, although he has been working on “several creative projects [he’s] passionate about.”

“I don’t know if the people I’ve hurt will accept my apologies. All I can do is work towards the day where I can forgive myself.”

Viral TikToker Doggface shocked after juice company gifts him new truck

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:02

by Alice Hearing
DoggFace viral TikTok Oceanspray
TikTok: 420DoggFace280

TikTok

This year might be a huge dumpster fire, but the internet is obsessed with this one TikToker with immaculate vibes, who goes by Doggface online. His positivity has now spread so far that Ocean Spray has bought him a truck and a ton of juice.

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca initially blew up on September 25 after he posted a video of him skateboarding along a road to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac and drinking from a bottle of cranberry juice. The TikTok has had more than 25 million views, and some of the app’s biggest stars commented about how much they loved the clip.

Stars including King Science, Demi Skipper, Casey Hamilton, and even Marshmello himself lauded the video’s euphoric atmosphere. Cole Walliser, known for his slow-mo celebrity videos straight from the red carpet, even created his own version.

Other people were insanely impressed with one person writing “Gonna tell my kids this was Jesus.” Another person wrote, “This is his world and we’re really just living in it.” The official Twitter account for Fleetwood Mac reshared the post saying “We love this!”. Even band member Mick Fleetwood has himself joined TikTok and recreated the iconic clip.

Instagram: Doggface280
Doggface grew from 700k to more than 2m TikTok followers in less than 2 weeks

As a result, Doggface went from 700,000 followers on TikTok to more than 2 million in less than two weeks. Almost every video he has posted since has comfortably hit more than 1 million views.

Nathan was visibly shocked in a video he posted to his Instagram when Ocean Spray presented him with a cranberry-red, brand new truck filled to the brim with bottles of juice.

Now his fans are even more ecstatic after Doggface posted a video of him driving, instead of skateboarding, still drinking cranberry juice and vibing to Fleetwood Mac’s dreams, with the caption “Thanks for the new wheels ocean spray!”

@mickfleetwood@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. ##Dreams ##CranberryDreams ##FleetwoodMac♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

TikToker IllusionMusic commented “Have no words to describe how awesome this is,” while Dadlifejason wrote “Earned it bro. You made them a BAGGG.”

The glee spread to Twitter too after user @pricklepeach went viral, with more than 360,000 likes on one tweet, revealing the amazing news, and thanking the company’s CEO Tom Hayes for celebrating the internet sensation.

In addition to the generous gift from Ocean Spray, Fleetwood Mac’s hit song has reportedly seen their streams spike, and DoggFace himself has received $10,000 from fans after they learned he had been living in an RV with no running water.

After spreading love and positivity to millions of people online during such a difficult time, Nathan Apodaca deserves nothing less.