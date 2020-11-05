 xQc slams record labels for going "full crazy" over Twitch DMCA takedowns - Dexerto
xQc slams record labels for going “full crazy” over Twitch DMCA takedowns

Published: 5/Nov/2020 8:12

by Andrew Amos
XqC next to Twitch logo on phone
Twitch: xQc / Twitch

Twitch xQc

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has criticized record labels going “full crazy” on Twitch stars, saying their latest DMCA takedowns have been “really weird” for targeting music being used in deleted VODs, in the background of IRL streamers, and more.

DMCAs have been plaguing Twitch streamers big and small over the last few months, but in the last two weeks, the record labels have kicked it up a notch.

Almost every top streamer, from Pokimane to CouRage, and even xQc himself, have received DMCA notices and copyright strikes from Twitch. Record labels have been pursuing the streaming platform and its users for playing music without the proper licenses.

While some record labels have struck deals with streamers, most are just firing away, hitting down any streamer over any clip. So when xQc was addressing the controversy on November 4, he did so “super carefully.”

“I don’t know what it is with their system, but they’re recording and they’re looking at infractions from past clips from years ago that are already deleted. They’d be flagged content that was infractionary from years ago and they’ve stored it in a database and they’re now taking action,” he claimed.

He argued that Twitch are stuck in a corner over the DMCA debacle though. They need to hand out punishments to streamers to prove they are tough on copyright.

The three-strikes rule is one way of implementing it, helping save Twitch and other platforms from getting sued under the DMCA, which can cost upwards of $250,000 per instance, according to xQc.

“If you’re not familiar with the laws, your platform ⁠— Twitch or YouTube ⁠— needs to show good faith that they apply the rules and the laws, and if someone says ‘you did something wrong,’ they have to show that they [hand out] punishments,” he said.

“It’s why the three-strike rule is necessary because if they don’t ban people, [Twitch] will get sued. It’s up to like $250,000 per infraction, so I don’t think that past three-strikes, any platform is going to dish out $250,000 for anybody every time. That’s just not realistic.”

There is one thing in particular that irks xQc though, and that’s record labels going after clips people have no control over. Whether they’ve been deleted, or it’s music in a video game, or just IRL streamers on the street, those DMCA takedowns are “really weird” to the Twitch star.

“People are getting warned for music that was playing in the streets or in a game from like four years ago. That’s really weird. The song is literally in a video game, when you’re playing it, there’s nothing you can do to avoid it.”

Some streamers, like Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, have called on streamers to “unite” to try and fight back against the copyright claims. However, most have resigned to deleting their VODs and hoping that the strikes go away.

xQc exposes weirdest messages he gets from Twitch viewers

Published: 5/Nov/2020 1:15

by Brent Koepp
xqc discord
Twitch: xQcOw / Discord

xQc

During his November 2 broadcast, Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel opened up about the “weird” messages that fans send him. The popular streamer revealed the most bizarre letters he’s received on Discord from viewers.

xQc’s rise on Twitch has been explosive, as the former Overwatch pro has become one of the platform’s most subscribed channels. Thousands of viewers tune in daily in to watch the Canadian’s energetic streams.

During a recent broadcast though, the star revealed the “weird” behavior some fans have exhibited towards him on his Discord. From text message drafts to homework, the 24-year-old exposed some of his strangest interactions. 

xqc discord messages
Twitch: @xQcOW
The Twitch streamer gets a variety of strange messages on Discord.

xQc opens up about weird messages he gets

The Twitch personality opened up to viewers in the middle of his November 2 broadcast, and explained that certain fans would message him “thousands” of times on Discord – despite him not actually replying to them. 

“There are some people,who have sent me more than a thousand messages. They type stuff like “oh, today this happened at school.” It’s not hundreds of messages. It’s thousands. Crazy amounts,” he said, before detailing some interactions that he called “weird.”

“Others send me pictures or texts and are like “don’t mind me, saving this for later!” … They use me as a notepad. And that’s just weird. I don’t know why they do that. And it’s not one, it’s nearly dozens!” he said.

According to the popular streamer, he had one fan that would even send him homework. “Some guy sent me his homework. Like the whole thing dude!” he revealed. Although he didn’t make it clear if the viewer actually wanted him to complete it for him or not.

While his chat asked him to leak the convos, xQc shot them down stating that it would be “rude.” He then continued to list another example and said, “This viewer would tell me stories about how his day went.”

Lengyel theorized that these individuals only continue to message him because he doesn’t reply. This isn’t the first time the Twitch star has talked about strange interactions he’s had with Twitch viewers. In May, he detailed a “disgusting” image sent to him by a banned user.

While streamers getting flooded with letters is not too surprising given their fame, xQc’s experience with individuals sending thousands of messages despite no reply is certainly odd.