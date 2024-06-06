New Twitch program allows DJs to stream licensed music without DMCA worries

Twitch has just announced its new DJ Program that allows streamers to include licensed music on their broadcast without the worry of getting hit with a copyright strike.

The Digital Millennium Copyright Act was signed into bill back in 1998 and has continued to prevent unauthorized use of copyrighted material across the internet.

With the rise of Twitch, users quickly learned about this act as many began receiving copyright strikes on their channels due to playing unlicensed music on stream.

Copyright issues have left DJ streamers hung out to dry for years due to their inability to play the latest hits, but now Twitch has revealed a new program that takes away the worries of getting in trouble.

Shared in a blog post, Twitch revealed its new partnership with Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Sony Music, and a large number of independent labels. Thanks to this partnership, Twitch’s new program will allow DJ streamers to broadcast licensed music on the platform.

However, it’s not without a few limitations. For one, users will have to sign a DJ agreement that will disable their ability to have VODs, Clips, or Highlights available on their channel. Due to this, part-time DJ streamers are being recommended to create a separate channel for these broadcasts.

DJ streamers will also have to help pay for the licensing, which Twitch says will be a 50/50 split for those who have monetized channels. For those who aren’t making any money, the company will cover all costs.

“To help existing Twitch DJs adjust to this new program, Twitch will be offering a 1 year subsidy to help cover the difference in revenue that will be paid out to music companies and their musicians. The amount of the subsidy will gradually reduce over time as the service grows,” they said.

The DJ Program website also says that Twitch will be launching a DJ Category and will be offering front page opportunities to help introduce their channel to new viewers.

This comes just days after Twitch increased the cost of subscriptions in the US and 30 other countries, and introduced a new way for streamers to warn rule-breaking chatters.