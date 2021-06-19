Amouranth reveals Twitch ban caused huge boost for her OnlyFans

Twitch has issued bans against both Amouranth and Indiefoxx following their ASMR streams, but it’s far from a negative for the former, who has revealed that the suspension resulted in a big boost on another platform.

As the second-most followed female streamer on Twitch, Amouranth is often at the center of new Twitch ‘metas’ – previously the hut tub meta, and more recently, the ASMR ‘licking’ meta.

This trend involved typically wearing yoga pants, and making licking noises using an ASMR-specific microphone.

Twitch took action against this trend much faster than the hot tub meta, issuing bans for the two highest-profile streamers, but it may not be a net-negative for them.

On the contrary, Amouranth has revealed that following the ban on June 18, her account on OnlyFans enjoyed a massive boost in subscribers.

With her fans not able to get their regular broadcasts on Twitch, some moved quickly to her OF account – 587 new subscribers, Amouranth said.

587 new subs on OF since the ban mere hour or two ago pic.twitter.com/KkuRHUCGSQ — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) June 19, 2021

And, this was only in a couple of hours immediately following the ban. The number of new subscribers while her ban continues could rise a lot more still.

Indiefoxx meanwhile, hasn’t responded to the suspension, beyond joking that Twitch was giving them the “weekend off.” She also joked that the pair could use the time off to get a spa day.

Hey @Amouranth wanna go to a spa since we both have the weekend off? I could really use a tongue massage. — Indiefoxx 🌙 OF (@indiefoxxlive) June 19, 2021

Twitch hasn’t commented on their stance regarding what is considered acceptable ASMR content, but their quick move to ban both these very high-profile streamers certainly sends a message.

ASMR is its own category on Twitch, outside of ‘Just Chatting’, similar to how a Pools, Beaches, & Hot Tubs category was created.