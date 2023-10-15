xQc shows off diamond Minecraft Ender Dragon pendant

xQc has revealed he has purchased a diamond-encrusted pendant that resembles Minecraft’s boss the Ender Dragon.

xQc’s rise to popularity over the past few years has led the creator to become one of the largest creators in the world.

Due to his success, he is suspected to be considerably wealthy. Especially in June, when it was even revealed that he signed an infamous $100 million deal with streaming service Kick.

Furthermore, he has had a habit of making some expensive purchases. Such as a $300,000 Lamborghini supercar, a six-figure watch, and he has often been seen wearing various diamond-filled jewelry

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, he has added his perhaps most eccentric piece to his collection after sharing with his viewers his brand-new custom-made diamond pendant resembling Minecraft’s final boss.

xQc gets diamond-encrusted Minecraft Ender Dragon pendant

During his stream on October 14, the streamer was watching Minecraft creator Forsen trying to break the Ender Dragon speedrun that xQc holds at 16 minutes and 38 seconds.

The two have gone back and forth for years as they have tried to beat each other’s times to be the fastest to defeat the final boss.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

After watching Forsen fail to beat his record multiple times, he revealed: “If he beats the record chat, he can have the trophy that I have made for him.”

Article continues after ad

He later called it: “The iced-out Dragon head,” before picking up and showing off the jewelry to his viewers.

“Look at it, it’s the Ender Dragon, a little Trophy. It has black diamonds all over it, the horns are white diamonds and the eyes are amethysts,” xQc explains.

Article continues after ad

“What the hell is that?” His friend reacted, to which he replied: “What man?!?”

Aside from diamonds, within the same stream, xQc also was left outraged after he lost $820,000 due to Dillon Danis losing his fight to Logan Paul.