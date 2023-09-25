xQc reveals latest $300K supercar purchase after losing McLaren to ex Adept

xQc has revealed his latest $300,000 supercar purchase, a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. This comes months after losing his previous ride, a McLaren, to his ex, Adept.

From his incredibly dedicated fanbase to a record-breaking streaming deal to the tune of $100 million with the rapidly rising Kick, xQc is undoubtedly one of the biggest names on the internet today.

And part of being a multimillionaire is obviously the luxury goods that come along with it. Be it a six-figure watch that xQc infamously flexed, or luxury vehicles that he’s only just able to drive.

Now, adding a new supercar to his garage, xQc just revealed he recently purchased a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, which would have set him back roughly $300,000 USD.

Revealed in a Kick livestream while playing Counter-Strike 2 on September 24, xQc casually mentioned that he “already got a new car”, which prompted his chat and a friend in his voice call to ask exactly what he got.

“It’s a Huracan Tecnica,” xQc briefly revealed, immediately turning his attention back to the game.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica’s price can fluctuate depending on the specs, but it starts at around $240,000 and can range up to $400,00.

xQc had already teased over a week ago that he was planning on purchasing a new car while opening up about losing his previous set of wheels to his ex, Adept, amid their court proceedings.

He said in the stream, “They don’t remember where I came from with that, and they think it’s just a flex or whatever, and then a lot of people kind of make fun of me a lot for losing the car or whatever, even though it’s not lost, people poke at me a lot for like losing it.”

The McLaren which Adept supposedly still possesses, was purchased by xQc but had Adept’s name put as the owner as he could not drive in the USA at the time. During his unlicensed period, he had also purchased a $100,000 BMW he couldn’t drive.