xQc says relationship with Nyyxxii ended after Adept accused him of cheating

Twitch star xQc has confirmed he and Nyyxxii have broken up and says that his ex Adept accused him of cheating.

At the beginning of November, xQc went on record denying rumors that he was in a relationship with Nyyxxi after the two kissed on stream just weeks after xQc’s public break up with Twitch streamer Adept.

On November 16, rumors of a breakup between the Twitch couple began after the two unfollowed each other on social media.

Just a day later, xQc confirmed that he was in fact in a relationship, although cheating allegations from Adept led to the breakup.

xQc reveals why Nyyxxi ended their relationship

Instagram: xqcow1, nyyxxii_ The pair unfollowed each other on November 16, sparking breakup rumors.

Following the rumors, DMs were leaked with Nyyxxii claiming that Adept called her on xQc’s phone – something that Felix has since revealed was true.

However, he’s denied that he cheated on his ex.

“It was a ‘close call,’ I guess. There was like two days in between,” the Twitch star explained. “She thought I cheated. I have nothing to hide. I don’t give a f**k what gets leaked.”

According to the former OWL pro, he allowed Adept to go through his phone where she saw a message from Nyyxxii that she didn’t like and started calling her.

The leaked Discord message from Nyyxxi reveals that Adept called her, allegedly told her to not talk about her with xQc and that he’s been lying to her.

“I stream, and then I go to message him [and I realize] I’m blocked on everything. It’s f**king with my head,” the message reads.

At the time of writing, neither Adept nor Nyyxxi has commented on the recent statements from The Juicer.