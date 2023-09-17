xQc opens up about purchasing a new car after “losing” his $350k McLaren

Streaming star xQc has revealed plans to purchase a new car after “losing” his McLaren 720s Spider worth $300k to his ex-girlfriend Adept.

xQc is one of the biggest streamers in the world, and his mega-success has allowed him to ball out with some luxurious purchases.

Despite not even being able to drive, the 27-year-old is the owner of several high-end vehicles, notably splashing his cash and purchasing a $300k McLaren 720s Spider in 2021, and a brand-new BMW X6M in recent times.

However, having been “informally married” in 2020 to his ex-girlfriend Adept, the $300k McLaren was actually registered under her ownership, which is still yet to be returned to him since their separation.

While claiming Adept had been using it to ‘manipulate’ him, the situation with his car has become a talking point among his community. Now, with plans to get a new car, xQc has opened up and explained why he won’t be revealing it to his fans when he does.

xQc reveals plans to buy a new car

In a recent September 16 livestream, one fan asked the Juicer what car he’ll be getting, where he announced he won’t be revealing much.

“I’m getting one, but I’m probably not going to share that because I think it makes people upset for some reason,” he said. “When I bought the McLaren way back when it was kind of important for me to just to kind of like have something, right?

“Nobody seemed to care that much because they kind of got it. I think this stream grew a lot of in size since then and a lot of people don’t really remember what that time was like.”

He continued: “They don’t remember where I came from with that, and they think it’s just a flex or whatever, and then a lot of people kind of make fun of me a lot for like losing the car or whatever, even though it’s not lost, people like poke at me a lot for like losing it.”

xQc added: “And now they’re getting made that I’m finding a way out of like of these thoughts and these patterns. Like everybody is caught up in the fact they think it’s a like flex or some sh*t.”

While it’s unclear what car he’ll be getting, it appears xQc has an interest in purchasing a Lamborghini.