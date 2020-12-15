Logo
xQc lost for words at “out of touch” YouTube Rewind 2020 musical

Published: 15/Dec/2020 13:33

by Jacob Hale
xQc reacts to fan-made YouTube Rewind 2020 musical Among Us
YouTube/xQc

xQc

With YouTube forgoing the release of their annual YouTube Rewind in 2020, one group of fans decided to make their own version in musical form. As you could imagine, popular Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel wasn’t best impressed.

YouTube Rewind is always a divisive video, as the platform looks to celebrate its biggest moments of the year, but fans can be particularly critical of it.

It should be no surprise, then, that a fan-made musical version of the Rewind left some people slightly incensed — so much so, that the video actually had to be deleted shortly after it was published on December 12 due to the inclusion of Jenna Marbles’ dramas from this year.

Having found a reupload of the original video, xQc decided to have a look at what all the fuss was about, and it didn’t leave a great impression on him, calling the video “out of touch” and saying that it “confused” him.

As the actors took to the stage to give their dramatic rendition of all of the major happenings of the year on YouTube, xQc regularly looked somewhat pained at what he was watching, despite being impressed with the choreography and effort that had gone into it.

The video even featured a big Among Us scene, with many top creators such as DisguisedToast, Pokimane, and even U.S. politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hunting the imposter.

It wasn’t all bad, though. xQc did crack a laugh when Dr Disrespect appeared, singing about that controversial Twitch ban and his move over to YouTube.

Finally, after watching through the full 14-minute musical, xQc was at a loss for words for a few moments before finally saying “Wow, that’s… Guys, that was painful,” leaving no questions over how he felt about the video.

“I wanted to watch the whole thing because it’s culture,” he told his viewers, who were clearly questioning his decision. “I like seeing people’s take on the culture… but that was pretty out of touch.”

He did add, though, that this was a “pretty big effort,” especially if it was removed immediately because of backlash to it.

Whether or not the video gets reuploaded remains to be seen, but as xQc says, it’s a lot of effort for a video to then be immediately removed.

UFC’s Nate Diaz threatens Jake Paul amid Conor McGregor drama

Published: 15/Dec/2020 12:25

by Connor Bennett
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Instagram: Jake Paul/YouTube: UFC

Jake Paul

UFC star Nate Diaz has called out Jake Paul after the YouTuber took shots at Conor McGregor and his wife in an audacious attempt to strike up a fight between himself and the Irish superstar. 

For the longest time, YouTubers stepping into the boxing game only ever called out each other – be it to settle a personal beef or to prove who actually is the better fighter. 

Though, in recent weeks and months, the focus has switched elsewhere – especially with the Paul brothers. Logan Paul is set to fight Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in February, while Jake is looking to set up his next bout after a win over former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Jake has called out a number of different fighters – including UFC superstar Conor McGregor and longtime foe Dillion Danis. Though, after taking some shot at Conor’s wife, and offering him $50 million for a fight, Nate Diaz has stepped in. 

jake and logan paul in boxing ring
Jakepaul, Instagram
Jake even called out his own brother, Logan, after his recent win.

The former Welterweight and Lightweight star, who has both defeated and been beaten by McGregor took to Twitter to take some shots at the YouTube star. 

“Jake Paul u need your ass beat for free u spoiled f**k. U can’t really fight dumbsh**. You’re gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that,” he tweeted on December 14.

Diaz’s response quickly sparked replies regarding a fight between the two, but it wasn’t long before Jake himself responded. 

The YouTuber fired back with two posts of his own. “You saw what happened to the other Nate,” he said, quote tweeting Diaz. 

Jake also posted a video of himself taking it to AJ Agazarm – a fighter who trains with Diaz – in a sparring session. Though, Agazarm quickly responded with an Instagram story of his own, showing how he beat Paul in an MMA bout. 

As it stands, it’s unlikely that Jake and Nate square off in an official bout, but it all just plays into the YouTuber’s demand for more fights outside of the content creator space.

Who he’ll take on next is anyone’s guess, but, its clear he’s aiming high with the jibes at McGregor and Diaz so we’ll just have to wait and see.