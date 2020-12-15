xQc lost for words at “out of touch” YouTube Rewind 2020 musical

With YouTube forgoing the release of their annual YouTube Rewind in 2020, one group of fans decided to make their own version in musical form. As you could imagine, popular Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel wasn’t best impressed.

YouTube Rewind is always a divisive video, as the platform looks to celebrate its biggest moments of the year, but fans can be particularly critical of it.

It should be no surprise, then, that a fan-made musical version of the Rewind left some people slightly incensed — so much so, that the video actually had to be deleted shortly after it was published on December 12 due to the inclusion of Jenna Marbles’ dramas from this year.

Having found a reupload of the original video, xQc decided to have a look at what all the fuss was about, and it didn’t leave a great impression on him, calling the video “out of touch” and saying that it “confused” him.

As the actors took to the stage to give their dramatic rendition of all of the major happenings of the year on YouTube, xQc regularly looked somewhat pained at what he was watching, despite being impressed with the choreography and effort that had gone into it.

The video even featured a big Among Us scene, with many top creators such as DisguisedToast, Pokimane, and even U.S. politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hunting the imposter.

It wasn’t all bad, though. xQc did crack a laugh when Dr Disrespect appeared, singing about that controversial Twitch ban and his move over to YouTube.

Finally, after watching through the full 14-minute musical, xQc was at a loss for words for a few moments before finally saying “Wow, that’s… Guys, that was painful,” leaving no questions over how he felt about the video.

“I wanted to watch the whole thing because it’s culture,” he told his viewers, who were clearly questioning his decision. “I like seeing people’s take on the culture… but that was pretty out of touch.”

He did add, though, that this was a “pretty big effort,” especially if it was removed immediately because of backlash to it.

Whether or not the video gets reuploaded remains to be seen, but as xQc says, it’s a lot of effort for a video to then be immediately removed.