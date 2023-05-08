xQc hits out at Twitch’s transformation to a more adult site with OnlyFans models

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel says the platform is now known for sexual content after allowing categories to get “flipped” following things like the hot tub meta.

Over the last few years, Twitch streamers and viewers have routinely criticized the platform for not clamping down on the increasing rise of lewd content that has swept across the site.

When the hot tub meta started to take hold back in 2021, Twitch did create a new category for them – the aptly named Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches – but that just saw the streamers that had occupied the Just Chatting section move over there without changing their content.

While they aren’t allowed to advertise it directly on Twitch, a number of streamers also create content on sites like OnlyFans and Fansly, giving the streaming site an adult reputation, xQc claims.

xQc annoyed at Twitch becoming increasingly adult

The Twitch star was reacting to a YouTube video, which saw OnlyFans models discuss how much money they make compared to other creators.

One of the contestants in the video brought up the fact they use Twitch to stream too, prompting xQc to send a message to any Twitch higher-ups that may have been watching.

“Oh man, Twitch got thrown under the bus like that. Ay yo Twitch exectuvies, you hear that? Are you happy? That’s what happens when the categories get flipped and then sh*t becomes so popular, it’s like the gateway,” he said.

“I go and people say ‘What do you do? I play games. Where? Twitch. They say ‘Oh so you play games with your c*ck out? You play games naked?’ and that’s just weird now.”

A number of streamers have been banned for skimpy outfits in the past, but they don’t last too long. Even the longest non-permanent ban, which was struck down on Indiefoxx, has been overturned.

Some of these streamers have also switched over to Kick, where rules on adult content appear to be even looser.

It remains to be seen if Twitch will clamp down any time soon, but it’s clear xQc isn’t a fan.