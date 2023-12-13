Twitch’s new guidelines update removes sexual content from homepage

Twitch has just updated its sexual content guidelines, and alongside it comes a massive update to stream recommendations on the home page.

Back in July 2023 Internet star xQc and many more began to speak up after an explicit stream from a female creator began being recommended to users on the front page of Twitch.

Users didn’t like it being shown due to younger kids being on the app. On December 13, 2023, Twitch updated their sexual content guidelines and included a massive update for stream recommendations on the home page.

With the home page update, viewers will no longer see violent or sexual content recommended when they first log in.

Twitch guidelines improve homepage recommendations

In the blog post, Twitch mentioned that they are aware that people may not like to see various types of content on their home page.

From today on, streams that are labeled to include drugs, intoxication or excessive tobacco use, violent and graphic depictions, gambling, and/or sexual themes will no longer be included in homepage recommendation shelves like “Channels you might like.”

With Twitch’s 13+ age requirement, it’s safe to say that users will quite enjoy the removal of this type of content from the platform’s home page. The company also says that they will explore adding more viewer settings like this in the future.

Streamers must apply the appropriate content tag themselves, so it may not be perfect while creators get used to doing so.

This comes months after rival platform Kick rolled out the ability to hide hot tub streamers and slots streams entirely from the platform through checkboxes in users’ settings.

For more Twitch news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.