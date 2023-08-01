xQc hits out at fans sending “weird” notes illegally to him at his house

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has hit out at fans sending him “weird” notes on certain deliveries, in some cases, he believes they may well have been “illegal” too.

Over the past few years, xQc has had a number of issues with fans tracking him down and coming to his home. He’s also been swatted on occasions too, with police being sent to his house under false pretenses. Fans got a glimpse of that illegal call not too long ago as well.

The Canadian has repeatedly told stories about people breaking into different houses as he’s been living there – and in other cases, not living there – which has meant he’s regularly on the move.

As such, he’s hit out at the “unhinged” corners of his fanbase that do this to him, but it’s gotten a little scarier now too as they’ve been leaving him “weird” notes.

xQc blasts fans sending “weird” & “illegal” notes to his homes

The former Overwatch League star brought it up on his July 31 stream, revealing that he’d felt “safe” at his previous home under he started receiving the notes with different deliveries.

“It’s insane how many times I’ve got to say this s*it before it actually clicks in. It’s actually f*cking insane. That s*it is f*cking my brain over man,” xQc said.

“Even at the other house, it was all fine, and I was getting sent food and s*it with really weird notes on them. I would end the stream and I would feel safe and I would go outside, pick up, and there’s drinks and s*it with really weird notes on them. That’s f*cking weird man.”

xQc added that he’d also receive notes after ordering furniture to his home. “I get f*cking notes from inside the packages from corporate companies. That is f*cking illegal! And it happens all the time,” he continued. “It makes me feel unsafe, it’s weird.”

He also said that the swattings continued at his old home with regularity, but did not note if they’d extended to his new house.

As noted, swatting is illegal, given it’s a waste of police time and some hoaxers have been punished for making the calls.