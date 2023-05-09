xQc finally realizes how hard it is to understand him speaking: “I don’t know what he’s saying”

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel finally got a taste of why viewers and other streamers sometimes struggle to understand him, as even he couldn’t make out what he was saying during his Minecraft speedrun.

Whether they stream on Twitch, YouTube, or Kick, every streamer has their own unique personality and way of doing things. Some focus more on the production of their broadcast, while others let their gameplay do the talking.

In the case of xQc, sometimes his gameplay is what fans are turning in for, while other times, they want to see him go on a wild tangent about something completely unrelated to his stream.

The latter of which has, at times, brought about iconic clips. No one is ever forgetting the ‘6 consoles’ rant. Though, there are times when he’s pretty difficult to hear and understand as he speaks so quickly.

Even xQc can’t understand himself speak when playing Minecraft

This has, at times, been known as ‘speaking Juicer’, almost as if he’s speaking in his own alien language.

Well, during his May 7 stream, the former Overwatch star got a taste of his own medicine. As he was watching back his record-breaking Minecraft speedrun – where he beat Forsen’s record once again – he struggle to understand what he was saying himself.

“I don’t know what he’s saying,” xQc said as he rewatched himself. “I don’t know how anybody can sit here and actually f*cking watch this and listen to this s*it.”

Even with xQc becoming a bit self-aware of it, it’s hardly like he’s going to change. At the end of the day, it is just how he speaks when the pressure is on.

Plus, he’ll have other things to worry about if Forsen fires back in Minecraft and tries to reclaim his speedrun record.