xQc opens up on mental health struggles and his personal life amid ongoing relationship drama

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel revealed some behind-the-scenes information about his rise to fame, the problems that arose from it, and what could have led to his split with Adept last year.

Longtime viewers of xQc know that being at the top of the streaming world is not all sunshine and rainbows. His status as one of the biggest streamers on Twitch put a target on his back and he still remembers the many swatting incidents he had to endure.

During his June 5 stream, xQc hosted a “Q&A with chat”, a nearly 3-hour session of answering the burning questions of his followers and live chatters.

Some of the answers included a look into the private life of xQc and what was going on ‘behind the scenes’ during certain years of his career as a streamer and pro player.

xQc opens up about his struggles and writing a will

At one point, while reading through all of the questions asked, xQc stopped and said that he will share something with his chat that might “give them a lot of answers about a lot of questions you have.”

“Imma tell you why this era sucked and how it all began,” said xQc, referencing the latest year or so of his streaming career.

“I had a bunch of sleep problems, a bunch of uncertainty,” he explained. “I had a bunch of bad thoughts, things kept happening that were really bad and scary. I felt like I wasn’t going to live very long. My goal was to make some money and leave some money for people around me, before checking out.”

“And then I went and I got people to organize everything, get my papers in order and get a will. And then they start asking questions like how much money you have, where you do want it to go. I answered truthfully, one of them was like: what’s your status? Single, you know. If I die my will go to my family.”

The Twitch star went on to tell that after that “things went crazy” and that it made him “lose trust in everybody.” Fans quickly speculated that this was a direct reference to the ongoing drama with his former partner, fellow streamer Adept.

While xQc did not name anyone involved or highlight specific events, fans were quick to point out that this is likely connected to the fact that Adept took legal action against xQc after they split up.

It remains to be seen if he’ll be a bit more open about details after the court trial for his divorce with Adept, as he could be legally not allowed to divulge some information.

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, information and support is available from the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).