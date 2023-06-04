Are xQc and Fran dating? Fans believe xQc’s new girlfriend has been confirmed

Fran, an Overwatch player that quit streaming in early 2022, posted a picture of her kissing xQc and promptly deleted her Instagram account afterwards. Fans believe her and xQc are dating.

xQc has had a very public and tumultuous breakup with Adept. She claims that the two of them were married for 3 years despite xQc’s claims otherwise, while xQc has claimed that she’s blocking his access to him paying bills for his house in Texas. The two of them are clearly at odds with each other.

Their public breakup has put a lot of attention on xQc and his relationship with her, but it seems he’s since moved on. xQc spoke previously about having a new girlfriend, but that his situation with Adept has made his life a “living nightmare” as he traverses his new relationship.

However, after a former Overwatch streamer by the name of Fran posted an image of herself kissing xQc, she wiped her social media presence clean. No one’s quite sure why she decided to deactivate her accounts, but fans are speculating that Fran is xQc’s new girlfriend.

Fans of xQc believe Fran is his new girlfriend

At one point, Fran was a massive Overwatch streamer that has since moved on from the game. She also received backlash in 2022 after launching a highly controversial NFT project.

She decided to quit streaming shortly after the backlash, citing that she was going to move back home and take care of her parents. She began streaming again months later, taking things a bit more casually and stepping back from being solely an Overwatch streamer.

Fran posted a picture of her kissing xQc on her Instagram account before completely deleting her social media presence shortly after. While the reason behind this deletion is a mystery at this point, many people screenshotted the now-deleted post.

While xQc has yet to confirm his relationship status, this post has led many to believe that he’s in a relationship with Fran.