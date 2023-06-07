Fans worried after xQc’s “house tour” shows police car outside

Twitch star xQc showed off his home in a “house tour” video on Twitter — but fans were left worried when the end of the video showed a police car outside with its lights on.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of Twitch’s most-followed streamers. As such, the French-Canadian broadcaster’s personal life is of great interest to his fans… especially his love life.

Over the past several months, xQc’s split from former partner Adept has become a major talking point among his viewers. The two notably broke up amid a fiery argument last year, and things have been escalating ever since.

In fact, Adept claimed that she was married to Lengyel for three years in a Twitch stream on May 31 — despite an alleged court order preventing her ex from discussing the breakup on stream.

That’s not all; xQc abruptly ended a broadcast on June 6, with many fans speculating that Adept had possibly shown up at his home without warning.

Now, these rumors are reaching a fever pitch thanks to a video the streamer posted on Twitter the very next day.

xQc’s “house tour” concerns fans as police car is spotted outside

In the video, xQc took his fans on a “house tour,” showing off all the rooms in his large home… but the caption was throwing some viewers off.

“HERE’S THE AWAITED HOUSE TOUR!” he wrote in all caps. “I LOVE OWNING A NICE HOUSE AND BEING ABLE TO LIVE IN IT PEACEFULLY!”

His caption made more sense once fans peeped the end of the video, which showed xQc walking outside his home into his front yard. Although it was dark outside, a police car could be seen parked on the other side of the street with its lights flashing.

In addition, it looked like two people and a police officer having a conversation outside his doorstep, causing some viewers to think that an incident had taken place… potentially, something to do with Adept.

“I’m heading out,” xQc says to the officer as he walks down the sidewalk out of his yard. “Thank you for helping out.”

However, none of these rumors are confirmed, and xQc has not offered any further comment on his video at the time of writing, leaving fans deeply concerned for the streamer as his relationship issues continue to plague his broadcasts.