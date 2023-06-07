xQc abruptly ends stream again after implying Adept entered his new house without warning

xQc abruptly ended his stream once again after implying Adept had entered his new house without warning, changing the door codes, and suggesting his items may be stolen.

xQc has had a turbulent 2023 so far. From his public divorce with Adept, to him backing out of a deal to buy a Valorant team, and even having to move after his IP got leaked.

And even in his new house in Texas, with xQc wanting to be done with the drama, revealing a new girlfriend to end his Adept saga, the problems seem to keep creeping back.

In a regular broadcast on June 6, xQc seemed to be constantly troubled throughout before abruptly ending it after only four hours, which is very short for his typically nearly 10-hour-long streams. This comes just weeks after another sudden stream ending in which he warned fans something was “wrong.”

Roughly an hour into his latest stream, xQc suddenly told his viewers that he needed to do something off-camera. “I asked somebody to do something at my house, to help with stuff, and the door code doesn’t work, even though it worked three days ago…”

Despite not naming Adept directly, as it would be a violation of a court order to make any mention of her on stream, xQc’s viewers largely interpreted it as him implying Adept was the one who changed his door codes. Though obviously, there’s no way of confirming this so do take it with a grain of salt.

It’s worth noting that xQc has made mention of his troubles with Adept in the same roundabout manner in the past. Such as when he claimed he couldn’t pay his house bills due to Adept blocking access, all without making any direct mention of her or what she said.

Upon returning during his June 6 stream, he would then go on to mute himself while taking a seemingly serious phone call on camera.

Later on in the same broadcast, he announced to his viewers that he needed to shut it all down again. “I think I’m going to have to f***ing deal with stuff offline,” he said.

“I’m uncomfortable with this. I have a lot of cool things I like in my house, and I feel uncomfortable that it could get swept [from] under me. It feels f***ing terrible.”

However, after seemingly closing things out with his ending screen, xQc suddenly put his camera back on to rant, oddly drawing comparisons between his situation and Santa Claus, only to cut it off abruptly and end his stream completely. Which viewers interpreted as him implying that Adept came into his house and could potentially be stealing his belongings.

“If I claim that I’m Santa Claus, well I can go through your chimney type of s***. If he’s Santa, then he gets to go down the chimney and that’s kind of how it is, and if he decides he’s gonna pick up the cookie and that’s just how it is like holy f*** man,” he said before cutting himself off by ending the stream.