xQc disgusts fans with trash on stream again but he claims its “not bad”

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel once again left fans feeling a little queasy after revealing the amount of trash that had piled up around his streaming set-up.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen plenty of streamers dedicate hours and, in some cases, days to perfecting the background of their streaming set-up.

Many are filled with neon lights, trophies, and other bits of memorabilia, but xQc is different. The former Overwatch League star has a random assortment of items that his fans chose for his background, including a massive Dr Disrespect towel. So, it’s fair to say that he’s not too bothered about having a stylish background.

Article continues after ad

However, he has repeated issues with keeping things clean. Over the years, fans have called out his piles of trash and disgusting bits of leftover food, and it’s now struck again.

xQc disgusts fans again with trash around stream room

It happened during the early moments of xQc’s February 15 stream, as a number of fans spotted bits of trash sitting on the floor behind him as well as used Gatorade bottles on his desk.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As his chat filled up with messages from viewers registering their disgust, xQc claimed it wasn’t too bad. “I don’t like having stuff here, around my keyboard, I hate it,” the Canadian said, showing trash piles on his floor and desk.

Article continues after ad

“The ground is bad, but it’s not bad bad,” he added, noting that he did have an “odd” and “unidentified” smell coming from under his desk due to spilled liquids.

As we’ve seen before, the streaming star has drafted in professional help when his room has gotten a bit too out of hand with trash, and it might be time to make that call again.

Until then, though, expect his chat to ramp up the pressure for him to clean it. It’s not exactly ideal right now.