xQc describes his dream VTuber model, and everyone wants to see it

Twitch superstar Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel didn’t jump on the VTuber hypetrain himself in 2020, but that doesn’t mean the star isn’t looking for a transformation. He opened up about his dream VTuber model on stream, and it’s piqued everyone’s interest ⁠— for better or worse.

VTubers exploded in popularity in 2020 and 2021, and it seemed like every Twitch star was getting involved. Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys made her own model — to much controversy — and so did YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg, but xQc stayed true throughout it all and confined himself to his mortal body.

However, that doesn’t mean the star hasn’t dreamt about his dream VTuber transformation.

He was prompted during a December 25 stream to describe his “ideal” VTuber model, and Lengyel had no shame in going for the most attractive thing he could think of.

“I’d max it out, I’ve always said this. If I wanted to be shameless, I’d be fucking shameless. I’d be this topless, white hair, Super Saiyan-looking guy with scars and vampire teeth and be like ‘yeah guys, welcome to my stream,’” he said in a deep, soothing voice.

The idea piqued Sykkuno’s imagination, but VTuber Ironmouse was scared xQc’s dream model would find him on the wrong side of Twitch’s terms of service: “You can’t be topless xQc, you can’t!”

The Twitch star doubled down, saying he’d even go for some low-riding pants to try and highlight his abs.

“I’d be a gigachad ⁠— I’m sure there’s an audience of girls looking for a nice, hot male VTuber.”

xQc’s Twitch chat was also going off during this time, with fans claiming he’s basically just describing Sephiroth from Final Fantasy. However, it’s clear he has his priorities straight and knows what he wants.

However, whether he pulls the trigger on a VTuber model for 2022 remains to be seen. Ironmouse chimed in saying “I hope you can make your dreams come true,” and she’s likely not the only member of xQc’s audience thinking that.