Sykkuno claims NoPixel "needs" xQc back to keep GTA RP going strong - Dexerto

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s presence in the GTA RP community has been polarizing. With the Canadian star now serving his fourth ban from the popular NoPixel 3.0 server, ‘Sykkuno’ believes players “need” him to come back.

There’s most definitely two camps in the xQc GTA RP saga. One camp firmly believes the streamer is in the wrong for all the little things he’s done, and banning him over exploits and toxicity is justified.

However, there’s another camp who think that no matter what, xQc’s presence in the GTA RP community is a plus.

Why would you not? Every time he streams GTA RP, hundreds of thousands of viewers flock to see the shenanigans the French-Canadian gets up to as Jean Paul.

He was also an inspiration to many players, like Sykkuno.

The Twitch star admitted xQc was one of the big reasons behind such a boom in GTA RP’s popularity, and also inspired a lot of players to take up the path of gangs and criminals in the NoPixel server.

“I actually think GTA is super fun. It’s some of the most fun I’ve ever had. I’m hoping that our dearly departed friend [xQc] comes back one day. I think we actually need him guys. The criminals need him,” he said on an April 26 Twitch stream.

“I don’t know if he’s still interested or not, but let’s be honest guys, he inspired a lot of guys to try and be criminals. Even for me. If he wasn’t there, who knows if I wouldn’t have tried being the best hacker in the city?”

While Sykkuno admitted he doesn’t know whether xQc is coming back or not, Lengyel himself admitted it was unclear.

After his fourth ban on April 18 ⁠— which lasts for 30 days ⁠— xQc claimed he was not going to appeal the ban. However, he has kept the door open for a potential return in mid-May.

Nevertheless, some parts of the GTA RP community are holding out hope for the King of Twitch’s return. Else, the decline of roleplay could be on its way.