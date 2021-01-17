Logo
Entertainment

xQc claims that bots “ruined” his 2020 Twitch recap stats

Published: 17/Jan/2021 20:34

by Julian Young
YouTube / xQcOW

Share

Twitch xQc

While most Twitch streamers celebrated their impressive 2020 channel recap numbers, Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel had a different take and shared how the figures presented in his recap from last year are actually fake.

On January 15, Twitch announced the release of their 2020 channel recaps. After a stressful year, the platform wanted to celebrate its many channels by showing off statistics like how many viewers, followers, and hours of watch time each streamer had in the past year.

Twitter was quickly flooded with tweets from creators showing off their impressive numbers; in a time where the world consumed more video game content than ever before, some streamers boasted viewership numbers reaching into the tens of millions.

While most streamers praised the move by Twitch to release this information and enjoyed sharing it with their communities, one of the platform’s biggest stars, xQc, had a different outlook.

xQc Twitch Clip Recap 2020 Chat
Twitch / xQcOW
xQc explained to his viewers why he feels that the 2020 Twitch Recap numbers aren’t accurate.

Pulling up his 2020 stats on-screen, xQc remarked “Unique viewership . . . 35 mil,” while also pointing out that he’d clocked nearly 140 million hours of watch-time in 2020.

After looking at his numbers, the streamer questioned how Twitch came up with the 35 million number: “So they’re like, unique individuals?”

“There’s a lot of bots in there, 100 percent. There’s a crazy amount of bots probably in there. This is not even real dude. This is all fake.”

The streamer pointed out how a wave of bots in 2020 – over 3 million – threw off his numbers. The botting issues from last year made it impossible for him to know how many of those numbers are real people or fake accounts.

“All these moments are ruined by ‘Botter Andys’, that’s so stupid.”

Bots or not, there’s no doubting that xQc was the face of Twitch – or streaming in general, for that matter – in 2020.

The Luminosity Gaming star had the most hours watched out of any channel on any platform, nearly 20 million more than the second-highest, Brazilian streamer Gaules.

Entertainment

LIRIK responds to people claiming El Rubius ‘copied’ his Twitch logo

Published: 17/Jan/2021 18:13

by Calum Patterson
LIRIK el rubius streaming
YouTube: Rubius / Twitter: LIRIK

Share

lirik Rubius Twitch

Veteran Twitch streamer Saqib ‘LIRIK’ Zahid was prompted by his viewers to discuss the similarities between his and El Rubius’s logos, as some fans suggested one of them had copied the other.

LIRIK has been streaming on Twitch since the very early days, and despite almost never showing his face on stream, remains one of the most popular ‘variety’ streamers on the Amazon-owned platform.

He will very consistently pull in tens of thousands of viewers, regardless of the game he is playing, and even without a facecam. Meanwhile, Rubén ‘Rubius’ Gundersen, a Spanish-Norwegian creator, first gained fame on YouTube a decade ago, but also regularly streams on Twitch.

Rubius is actually the 4th-most followed streamer on the platform, with over 8 million fans, while LIRIK boasts 2.7 million. The two serve different audiences, most obviously because one speaks English and the other Spanish.

El Rubius on Twitch
Twitter: Rubiu5
El Rubius is the most-followed non-English speaking streamer on Twitch.

But, there is one key similarity between them, and it’s something some of LIRIK’s fans pointed out – their logos.

LIRIK has used a Scottish Fold cat as the theme for his many channel emotes and logo for years, and his main logo features a cat grimacing with sharp teeth.

In January 2019, Rubius unveiled his new logo – which bore a striking similarity to the cat with sharp teeth used by LIRIK.

El Rubius and LIRIK logo
El Rubius / LIRIK
The two logos feature grimacing cats

LIRIK responds to Rubius logo comparison

Speaking on his stream, LIRIK said “There’s a streamer out there, Rubius, dude, his community is huge, I’m not even gonna- that’s like poking a f**king bee hive. So I’m not even going to say anything.”

“This is his logo, but, like, I don’t know if I had my logo before. The thing is, my logo’s kinda like, it’s a f**cking smile, there’s so many ways of looking at it. So it’s kind of like, whatever. I don’t really care. He’s probably a nice guy.”

However, LIRIK’s viewers were less sympathetic, spamming the chat with “stolen” and “DMCA” – joking about LIRIK making a copyright claim.

In fact, El Rubius’s logo strikes an even stronger resemblance to a design done for LIRIK’s merch by Rocket_Lion way back in 2017. It’s safe to say that this particular ‘cat grimace’ logo belonged to LIRIK before Rubius, who unveiled his in 2019.

There are noticeable differences too of course – Rubius’s cat is sporting a hood, and has very different eyes.

This isn’t actually the first time that LIRIK’s logo has possibly been a strong source of inspiration. In April 2020, an esports team, NOFEAR5, was accused of copying the logo too.