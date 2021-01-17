Logo
Entertainment

LIRIK responds to people claiming El Rubius ‘copied’ his Twitch logo

Published: 17/Jan/2021 18:13

by Calum Patterson
LIRIK el rubius streaming
YouTube: Rubius / Twitter: LIRIK

Share

lirik Rubius Twitch

Veteran Twitch streamer Saqib ‘LIRIK’ Zahid was prompted by his viewers to discuss the similarities between his and El Rubius’s logos, as some fans suggested one of them had copied the other.

LIRIK has been streaming on Twitch since the very early days, and despite almost never showing his face on stream, remains one of the most popular ‘variety’ streamers on the Amazon-owned platform.

He will very consistently pull in tens of thousands of viewers, regardless of the game he is playing, and even without a facecam. Meanwhile, Rubén ‘Rubius’ Gundersen, a Spanish-Norwegian creator, first gained fame on YouTube a decade ago, but also regularly streams on Twitch.

Rubius is actually the 4th-most followed streamer on the platform, with over 8 million fans, while LIRIK boasts 2.7 million. The two serve different audiences, most obviously because one speaks English and the other Spanish.

El Rubius on Twitch
Twitter: Rubiu5
El Rubius is the most-followed non-English speaking streamer on Twitch.

But, there is one key similarity between them, and it’s something some of LIRIK’s fans pointed out – their logos.

LIRIK has used a Scottish Fold cat as the theme for his many channel emotes and logo for years, and his main logo features a cat grimacing with sharp teeth.

In January 2019, Rubius unveiled his new logo – which bore a striking similarity to the cat with sharp teeth used by LIRIK.

El Rubius and LIRIK logo
El Rubius / LIRIK
The two logos feature grimacing cats

LIRIK responds to Rubius logo comparison

Speaking on his stream, LIRIK said “There’s a streamer out there, Rubius, dude, his community is huge, I’m not even gonna- that’s like poking a f**king bee hive. So I’m not even going to say anything.”

“This is his logo, but, like, I don’t know if I had my logo before. The thing is, my logo’s kinda like, it’s a f**cking smile, there’s so many ways of looking at it. So it’s kind of like, whatever. I don’t really care. He’s probably a nice guy.”

However, LIRIK’s viewers were less sympathetic, spamming the chat with “stolen” and “DMCA” – joking about LIRIK making a copyright claim.

In fact, El Rubius’s logo strikes an even stronger resemblance to a design done for LIRIK’s merch by Rocket_Lion way back in 2017. It’s safe to say that this particular ‘cat grimace’ logo belonged to LIRIK before Rubius, who unveiled his in 2019.

There are noticeable differences too of course – Rubius’s cat is sporting a hood, and has very different eyes.

This isn’t actually the first time that LIRIK’s logo has possibly been a strong source of inspiration. In April 2020, an esports team, NOFEAR5, was accused of copying the logo too.

Entertainment

Jeffree Star responds after Trisha Paytas claims she’s “scared” of him after Las Vegas trip

Published: 17/Jan/2021 18:00 Updated: 17/Jan/2021 18:04

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Trisha Paytas/Jeffree Star

Share

Jeffree Star Trisha Paytas

In a YouTube video and a series of TikToks, YouTube personality Trisha Paytas has publicly called out “evil” Jeffree Star and his hairstylist HairbyJay following a tense trip to Las Vegas earlier this year.

In a YouTube video entitled “Why I’m scared of Jeffree and HairbyJay,” Paytas explains that she was left “hurt and disgusted” during the Valentine’s Day vacation – so much so, she even went home early.

Claiming that Star, HairbyJay and other guests spent the “awful” trip making fun of her weight, skin, spending and appearance, Paytas said: “Jeffree brought me on a trip to s**t on me and I can’t have a say because he paid for it.”

“They think they can just do that, that if you go on trip someone paid for they’re just allowed to p**s on you,” she continued. “In front of my face and behind my back.”

Hitting out at former friend and YouTuber Shane Dawson, Paytas criticized him for “constantly promoting” Star even though he has treated her poorly in the past.

She also claims that during the trip, HairbyJay overcharged her for wig services, but because she was “genuinely scared” of him, she paid anyway.

Breaking down in tears, she also showed a snippet of HairByJay’s Instagram live during her YouTube video, in which he calls Paytas a “stupid dumb b***h” and says that she should go on a diet because “all that fat is f*****g her brain.”

Trisha & Jeffree address drama on Twitter

Jeffree later took to Twitter in response to these accusations. Claiming that he is “horrified” by what HairbyJay said during his live, he maintained in a Tweet addressed to Paytas: “let’s not pretend I had any part to play in that.”

Claiming in subsequent Tweets that Paytas had ignored his attempts to reach out to her, he continued: “I’ve already said my piece to her and if she ever wants to call or text me back, she will. ”

“What Jay said on live was f*****g disgusting and does not reflect how I’ve ever felt.”

Responding to Jeffree by quote tweeting one of his comments about the situation, Trisha also said, “if you didn’t want to be involved in the drama why is he speaking your name in the video on your behalf? Confirming all the horrid shit you guys said about me?”

Trisha Tweets on drama

She ends by saying “I have been cool but he is speaking on your behalf multiple times in all his feeds.”

On January 17 Jeffree also tweeted “Goooood morning to everyone except the guy that used to do my hair,” which some fans have suggested implies that Jeffree has cut ties with HairbyJay as a result of the backlash, though this has not been explicitly confirmed.

Trisha clarifies Shane Dawson unfollow

Shane Dawson also started trending on Twitter after fans noticed that he and Trisha had unfollowed each other, with many initially claiming it was Shane and partner Ryland Adams who made the first move. Tweets went viral speculating about the state of their friendship, having publicly spoken about their close relationship in the past.

Trish Paytas tweets on drama

However, Trisha disputed these claims by tweeting “Shane and Ryland didn’t unfollow me. Just to set the record straight – I blocked them. There’s no malice behind it, I did it for my own peace. It’s not drama. It’s very personal and I want to move on. So speculation can stop as to why they unfollowed, they didn’t.”

Several names involved in the situation continue to trend on Twitter, and fans have been divided over the various social media stars’ responses to the situation.