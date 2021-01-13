 xQc dominates as Twitch's most-watched streamer of 2020 - Dexerto
xQc dominates as Twitch’s most-watched streamer of 2020

Published: 13/Jan/2021 21:54

by Connor Bennett
Xqc and the Twitch logo
xQc/Twitch

Twitch xQc

Former Overwatch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has come out on top as the Twitch streamer with the most hours watched in 2020, racking up close to a whopping 149 million hours watched. 

To have success on Twitch, you either need to put the hours into growing a new community or have grown a following elsewhere that can easily make the jump over to the live streaming platform. 

Some of Twitch’s biggest streamers like Shroud, Summit, xQc, and Myth will stream for way over 10 hours per day as their fans want more and more content. Some viewers will, obviously, not stick around for a full 15-hour stream, but there are some who are dedicated enough to do so.

Whether they stick around or not, though, they all contribute to the total amount of hours that a streamer has had their content watched for, and with the new year now in town, the stats for last year have been totaled up.

xQc returns to Twitch after ban
Twitch/xQcOW
xQc is never one to shy away from giving his opinion on things, and that’s helped him grow.

According to statistics from StreamHatchet, a group that tracks a whole range of stats for live streaming – not just Twitch – it was xQc who was the most-watched streamer last year.

The Canadian racked up a whopping 148.9 million hours watched by viewers in 2020. That’s close to 20 million more than the second-placed Gaules, who managed 129.1 million hours through his Counter-Strike: Global Offensive content. 

Summit1g managed to crack the top three as well, and while the list is dominated by Twitch streamers, NOBRU did manage to grab some representation for YouTube. 

graph of the most-watched streamers for 2020
StreamHatchet
xQc had a pretty comfortable lead as Twitch’s most-watched streamer.

The 19-year-old Brazillian creator, who plays the Garena Free Fire mobile game professionally,  streams on both YouTube and Twitch and managed to finish fourth with an incredible 87.5 million hours watched across both platforms. 

In terms of total hours watched on platforms, Twitch still dominates, reaching 5.4 billion hours in the final part of 2020 alone. YouTube comes in second, while Facebook lags behind in third. 

It’s far, far too early to call who’ll come out on top for 2021, but given xQc has already exploded in viewership again thanks to Rust, he might defend his title pretty easily.

Cadillac backs TSM in car company’s very first esports partnership

Published: 11/Jan/2021 18:55

by Virginia Glaze
TSM partners with Cadillac
TSM / Cadilac, media.cadillac.com

Popular esports and entertainment organization Team SoloMid — more commonly known as TSM — has announced a partnership with luxury auto brand Cadillac in the car company’s first-ever esports venture.

On January 11, TSM announced its exclusive partnership with Cadillac, marking the very first time the esteemed automotive company has entered such a business venture with competitive gaming groups.

The initiative kicked has off with a special TSM jersey featuring the Cadillac logo — a swanky fit that the organization flexed in a tweet revealing their latest money move.

That’s not all; according to TSM’s press release, their newfound partnership will also include some very special features for their fans, such as “access to exclusive streaming events, custom video and social media content, and experiential events and activations at the brand new, state-of-the-art TSM Performance Center.”

It looks like there’s a lot to be excited for, and even Cadillac is jazzed to be part of the proceedings, according to GM’s Manager of Emerging Media and Partnerships, Bryan Steele.

“Cadillac is excited to enter the esports space as part of the TSM family,” Steele said of the development. “Whether on the road, or on the Rift, our organizations place an incredibly high value on innovation and craftsmanship. Given our shared values, and the pedigree of Cadillac and TSM, it was a natural fit to team up with one of the most decorated esports teams in the world.”

While TSM might be Cadillac’s first esports partnership, this isn’t the first time a luxury car brand has gotten involved with an esports group; in November 2020, Chinese car brand Haval partnered with Epic Esports Events for their EPIC League Dota 2 initiative.

Just a month prior to Haval’s own initiative, Mazda entered a deal with Hellraisers. Other auto brands similarly involved with esports include Honda with Riot Games’ LCS and Team Liquid, McLaren with DragonX, Audi with Astralis Group, and Kia with the LEC.

It seems that more and more car companies are looking to get in on the action that competitive gaming brings. Who knows — it would be really cool to see a special TSM-wrapped Cadillac someday.