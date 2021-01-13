xQc dominates as Twitch's most-watched streamer of 2020 - Dexerto

Former Overwatch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has come out on top as the Twitch streamer with the most hours watched in 2020, racking up close to a whopping 149 million hours watched.

To have success on Twitch, you either need to put the hours into growing a new community or have grown a following elsewhere that can easily make the jump over to the live streaming platform.

Some of Twitch’s biggest streamers like Shroud, Summit, xQc, and Myth will stream for way over 10 hours per day as their fans want more and more content. Some viewers will, obviously, not stick around for a full 15-hour stream, but there are some who are dedicated enough to do so.

Whether they stick around or not, though, they all contribute to the total amount of hours that a streamer has had their content watched for, and with the new year now in town, the stats for last year have been totaled up.

According to statistics from StreamHatchet, a group that tracks a whole range of stats for live streaming – not just Twitch – it was xQc who was the most-watched streamer last year.

The Canadian racked up a whopping 148.9 million hours watched by viewers in 2020. That’s close to 20 million more than the second-placed Gaules, who managed 129.1 million hours through his Counter-Strike: Global Offensive content.

Summit1g managed to crack the top three as well, and while the list is dominated by Twitch streamers, NOBRU did manage to grab some representation for YouTube.

The 19-year-old Brazillian creator, who plays the Garena Free Fire mobile game professionally, streams on both YouTube and Twitch and managed to finish fourth with an incredible 87.5 million hours watched across both platforms.

In terms of total hours watched on platforms, Twitch still dominates, reaching 5.4 billion hours in the final part of 2020 alone. YouTube comes in second, while Facebook lags behind in third.

It’s far, far too early to call who’ll come out on top for 2021, but given xQc has already exploded in viewership again thanks to Rust, he might defend his title pretty easily.