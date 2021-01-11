Logo
xQc breaks down what the perfect Twitch PogChamp emote should be

Published: 11/Jan/2021 0:55

by Bill Cooney
Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has given his critique of the platform’s new PogChamp emote, and laid out what exactly a successful recreation needs to embody.

Twitch started off 2021 by removing PogChamp after the “face of the emote,” Ryan ‘Gootecks’ Gutierrez, “encouraged … violence” in a Twitter statement on January 6, a move that was criticized by some and praised by others.

Instead of permanently deleting it though, they went with the idea to feature a different, random partnered streamer making the face every 24 hours to keep the spirit of the emote alive. On January 10, it was Pokemon Go streamer Reversal’s turn, but his version hasn’t won everyone over.

Of course, there will be people who hate on the new PogChamps simply because they’re not the original, iconic emote that has been around for as long as anyone can remember. But xQc actually provided some very solid reasoning on what makes a great version.

“PogChamp critique, Ok? It needs to face the right side, that’s my first critique,” Felix said after seeing the daily change. “Then, the energy of the emote needs to be all on the Pog factor. This guy is looking elsewhere, this is like hinting.”

After a few demonstrations of his own best take on the face, the former Overwatch pro explained that there needs to be a sense of confidence in any good rendition of the original.

“This screams uncertainty, is this Pog?” xQc continued. “Dude, you know the whole energy has to be: ‘holy sh*t, this happened!’ Not: ‘wait did it happen, or did it not?’ That’s not PogChamp dude.”

Luckily for Felix, there will be a whole new streamer chosen as the face of PogChamp every 24 hours going forward, so he should have plenty more opportunities to explain the finer points of what makes a great Twitch emote to all of us.

How long Twitch will keep changing the emote every day remains to be seen, but when you think about the amount of partnered streamers on the site that could lend their face (literally) to the cause, they could easily collect enough variations of PogChamp to last years.

Who knows? Maybe one day in the future xQc will even get his chance to be the face of the emote for a day. He’s definitely had plenty of practice.

Dr Disrespect calls for a new game that is “built for streaming”

Published: 10/Jan/2021 20:26

by Julian Young
Dr Disrespect

Well-known content creator and personality Dr Disrespect shared his thoughts on the state of the gaming industry via Twitter, calling it a nightmare and wondering when the next game that is built for streaming will release.

2020 was full of high-profile releases, with games like Black Ops Cold War and Valorant making their debut. There are some scheduled for 2021 – like Halo Infinite and the next (unannounced) Call of Duty – but there are far less than what was confirmed at the start of the year before.

With so few titles confirmed to drop this year, fans have been left wondering what they can expect. Streamers and YouTubers are also on the lookout too, especially for exciting new games they can add to their content rotation.

Among the creators wondering what the next game-changing title will be is powerhouse YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect. Always on the lookout for the next big thing to share with his fanbase, he issued a tweet on January 10 asking when the next industry-shaker will arrive.

Dr Disrespect bases his content around popular titles like Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, and Escape from Tarkov.

The Doc started his tweet in his classic over-the-top fashion, referring to the current offering of games as a “nightmare.” The Two-Time continued by wondering when the industry would provide the next exciting experience for content creators to sink their teeth into.

“Where are the new games at? Where’s the next BR, the next big FPS, the game built for streaming?” he asked. The entertainer went on to reference the massive scale of the industry, which brought in more than 100 billion dollars of revenue over the course of 2020. “120 billion dollar industry.”

Dr Disrespect is not alone in his desire for an exciting new title that he can share with his audience. Dozens of his fellow creators responded to the tweet, wondering when the next breakthrough game would be released and which developer would be the one to do it.

Twitch streamer and YouTuber NICKMERCS responded to the tweet by pointing to Halo Infinite as the next big thing for streamers to share with fans. In his response, he tagged the official Halo Twitter account and asked them “the f**k u doin bros”.

Facebook Gaming streamer King Richard responded with his own concerns about the lack of enjoyable titles currently available. “Almost every game right now is broken and full of cheaters! We got new consoles and we still waiting on the next big thing,” he exclaimed.

King Richard appears to share NICKMERCS’ hope that the new Halo title might be the spark the streaming space needs. “Halo maybe? Or maybe some game that hits out of nowhere like apex!” he concluded, referring to how Apex Legends took the gaming world by storm in 2019.

Other popular streaming personalities like dakotaz and TSM’s Halifax voiced their agreement as well. The larger gaming community also seemed to share Doc’s opinion, and responses like “It’s a SNOOZEFEST out there” and “Couldn’t agree more doc” filled the replies to his tweet.

While the list of announced games for the coming year seems less jam-packed than 2020, there could be a big surprise or two that players are simply unaware of. In the meantime, Dr Disrespect will have to wait and see if someone can provide the new streamable experience he is looking for in 2021.