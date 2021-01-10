xQc quiz: How well do you know one of Twitch's top streamers? - Dexerto

Canadian streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of the most famous faces on Twitch today, but how well do you know the Overwatch esports legend turned gaming warlord? Take our quiz to find out.

Love him or hate him, xQc has gone from being one of the biggest Overwatch streamers to one of the biggest influencers on Twitch overall, and his path has had twists and turns like no other.

Following his unceremonious exit from the Overwatch League after just a few matches and an initial suspension, Felix was a bit of a pariah in the community until he rebuilt those burnt bridges to come back as one of the biggest stars for Canada in subsequent World Cups.

Controversial as he is, xQc is undoubtedly one of the biggest content creators on Twitch right now, as any reliable list of the top earners on the platform will tell you. No longer chained to just playing Overwatch, Felix branches out to a variety of streaming options and is willing to try almost any game his chat expresses interest in.

There are years of xQc lore out there to draw from, so we gathered some facts any true fan should know to test whether you know your stuff, or have been accidentally watching Ninja instead and are just confused.