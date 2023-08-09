CDawgVA lashes out at xQc for “wasting everyone’s time” by delaying PogChamps 5 matchup

CDawgVA criticized xQc for “wasting everyone’s time” after the Twitch & Kick superstar delayed the production of PogChamps 5 for hours after not turning up to his match.

On August 8, PogChamps 5, the popular chess tournament which sees streamers pitted against each other on the board, hosted its semi-final matches to determine who will be playing in front of a live audience in 10 days.

However, the semi-finals were hit with a massive delay as one of the competitors, xQc, was not present for the match.

The production had no choice but to delay for everyone involved, resulting in the consolation bracket semi-final matches being played first after a near hour-long wait.

Among those affected by xQc’s lateness were the other semi-finalists, including CDawgVA, most commonly known as Connor.

CDawgVA criticizes xQc’s lack of punctuality as PogChamps match was delayed for hours

CDawgVA was scheduled to play against I Did A Thing after xQc’s match, however, they ended up going before xQc’s match due to his tardiness. Before long, the popular voice actor and Trash Taste host voiced his opinion on xQc’s behavior.

“The problem is, it doesn’t matter how entertaining you are, when you don’t value people’s time, people’s effort, that’s something people universally dislike,” Connor said. “It’s not only just your opponent, the commentators, there’s like 20 people working the event.”

He continued, “It doesn’t matter how famous you are, I think ultimately being a dick to everyone and wasting everyone’s time and money, because they trusted you to turn up, is just really disrespectful.”

He went on to criticize xQc’s historical tendency to drop out from events, saying, “memes aside, xQc never shows, I’m shocked he still gets invited and I’m shocked that he agrees.

“Everyone’s like, “Why do we invite him?”, why the f*** does he agree when he knows he’s not going to show up?”

xQc’s delay was seemingly due to him getting on a flight to Las Vegas. He then decided to play his match in the middle of the flight with a number of dropouts due to the flight’s WiFi.

In a Reddit thread discussing Connor’s criticisms, many pointed out that since Connor lives in Japan, he woke up particularly early for the event, as his match was scheduled to kick off at 5AM locally.

In addition, it was Connor who filled in for xQc at Ludwig’s Chessboxing Championship for the slap-chess match against Ludwig when xQc missed the event.

Connor won his semi-finals match and Frank-is-here also won his against xQc. Both will be playing against each other in a Grand Finals match in person on August 18.