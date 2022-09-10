xQc blown away by Ninja’s multi-streaming return: “I told you it was the future”

Twitch streamer xQc has shared his praise for Ninja’s new multi-streaming enterprise, after the Fortnite pro returned to social media.

Currently the most subscribed to Twitch streamer of all time, Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel recognizes how crucial it is to keep viewers entertained with fresh content. One streamer that shares this vision is Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins.

Ninja had taken a break from streaming the likes of Fortnite and more, opting for radio silence on social media since September 1, 2022.

However, on September 8, Ninja returned to social media to usher in his new era of multi-streaming.

Ninja’s multi-streaming impresses xQc amid social media return

During xQc’s September 9 Twitch livestream, the streamer gained a deeper understanding of Ninja’s expanded presence, after watching Souzy’s breakdown on the matter. While the YouTuber declared his video wasn’t “a fair assessment of viewing count”, xQc didn’t let this sway his opinion.

“I told you guys…I told you it was the future,” declared xQc. The streamed continued too, adding that “guys I said this like a year and a half ago, I said it earlier and I said it yesterday – I told you, multi-streaming is absolutely the future.”

“I’ve said it, I have proof…I have proof,” claimed the streamer.

Some of xQc’s viewers are still apprehensive about Ninja’s new approach, with some commenting that it was simply a “money glitch.”

Despite this, xQc responded: “It’s not really a money glitch. If anything its like a growth glitch. The real money glitch is farming that for like a year, then when the year is over, then saying you only watch on this and that.”

The streamer added that Ninja could potentially bag himself a heftier contract, if he diverted all his viewers to one specific platform, should he follow this hypothetical plan.

Having revealed that he no longer has an exclusive streaming partnership, Ninja is now streaming his content over a plethora of platforms. Whether you prefer YouTube, TikTok or Facebook – Ninja is literally everywhere.