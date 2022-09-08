Ninja isn’t leaving Twitch yet – he’s streaming everywhere

Iconic content creator Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has announced that he’s not going to be leaving Twitch after all – instead, he is going to stream everywhere.

After years of building his community on Twitch, Ninja announced in August 2019 that he was moving to the now-defunct streaming platform, Mixer.

In August 2020, Ninja returned to Twitch with a surprise Fortnite stream, revealing that he was back on the platform.

This September, the streaming superstar had hinted that he may join the bandwagon of creators leaving Twitch for YouTube Gaming.

The streamer “disappearing” from social media poured some fuel on the fire, too, but it appears those rumors have not held water.

On September 8, Ninja announced that he doesn’t have an exclusive streaming contract and will instead stream his content everywhere.

That includes Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

This announcement comes after Ninja removed his profile picture from his Twitter page just minutes after tweeting out: “I just need a break…I don’t know when I will be back, or where,” prompting fans to begin wondering what was going on with the iconic streamer.

It wasn’t long before he was reminded about the stream sniping possibilities, either. Fellow streamer SypherPK said: “Bro is about to get stream sniped on every platform.”

He replied: “Please no.”

When is Ninja streaming next & on what platforms?

Blevins will be spreading his live content over to his multiple channels, moving forward. These include:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitch

YouTube

TikTok

Ninja’s first stream – since the change – will go live at 12 CST, on September 9.