xQc blocks Bella Poarch on TikTok over ‘Water Tornado’ trend video

Twitch streamer xQc has blocked fellow content creator Bella Poarch on viral video platform TikTok, after reacting to one of her videos.

The world of TikTok is a fascinating, if often strange place. While the popular viral video application has spawned some entertaining trends, there have been some equally unique stories to dive into too.

Streaming star Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is fairly new to all that TikTok has to offer as a creator, but the Twitch entertainer has dived deeper into the application after stumbling across Bella Poarch’s TikTok content.

However, it’s safe to say that xQc won’t be revising Poarch’s anytime soon.

Bella Poarch’s TikTok trend videos fail to impress xQc

During xQc’s September 18 livestream, the former Overwatch pro was navigating through his FYP page on TikTok. He came across a video from social media personality and singer, Bella Poarch.

The video in question depicts Poarch engaging in the ‘Water Tornado’ trend, in which TikTokers create aggressive whirlwinds within their beverages and replicate the motion through dancing.

With not a single word uttered throughout his viewing experience, xQc simply sat in silence, merely observing Poarch’s behavior in the video.

After Poarch’s video had concluded playing, xQc was going to continue scrolling, but Poarch’s video had ensured he had to take preventive action for his FYP. With that in mind, the streamer donned a coy smile as he went back to the video and onto Poarch’s page to block her TikTok profile completely.

Once the block was actioned, xQc let out nothing more than a small chuckle to himself as he returned back to his now Poarch-free FYP.

This isn’t the first time that xQc has encountered Poarch’s content, however, as the streamer has shared dismay towards her style of content while reacting to SunnyV2’s ‘The Controversial Rise of Bella Poarch’ YouTube documentary.