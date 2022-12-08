xQc blasts “cowards” behind Hasan’s DMCA Twitch ban

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel blasted Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker’s recent Twitch ban as a bit “lame” given that he was DMCA’d due to “cowards” not agreeing with his viewpoints.

When it comes to being banned from Twitch, there are a whole host of guidelines that streamers can trip up on and get themselves in trouble. However, there has been an increased spotlight put on DMCA-able content in the last year or so.

Some streamers have gotten into trouble for playing licensed music, some for watching sporting highlights without permission, and others for flagrantly watching TV shows as a sort of watch party.

Most of these punishments are handed out after a streamer goes offline, but they can be done mid-stream too. That happened to HasanAbi on December 6, as he was watching an interview with Kanye West.

xQc hits out at Hasan’s Twitch ban

The popular political commentator, who has since been unbanned, was suspended while he was live after he was reported by a number of viewers who have different political viewpoints.

A few streamers have weighed in on the ban, including xQc who believes it was “lame” that Hasan had his stream suspended. “I think it’s cringe. You’re doing an action that you deem as fine unless you don’t agree with them. If you don’t agree with their opinion, they do that… I don’t know,” he said.

“I don’t agree with that, I think it’s lame as f*ck. When you partake in a public dialogue and it’s opinionated and you’re willing to let people comment or whatever and you go and DMCA them, curve the law in these ways because you’re not getting the response you want or opinion you want, that’s the most coward s*it.”

The former Overwatch star claimed that DMCA isn’t something people should “flex” just because they disagree with something, given the wider implications it can have on a channel.

As noted, Hasan has been unbanned and given his own response to the drama, but he’s unlikely to let it lay once he gets back broadcasting.