Hasan hit with surprise Twitch ban mid-stream

Popular Twitch streamer Hasan has been banned from the broadcasting platform for 48 hours due to a DMCA claim, with his channel getting suspended mid-stream.

Hasan is a hugely popular creator on Twitch, where he boasts over 2 million followers.

Although he often streams regularly, engaging in debates with other creators, playing games, or reacting to content, his broadcast was suddenly ended on December 6.

When clicking on his now-defunct channel, users are met with a message: “Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder.”

Hasan banned on Twitch over copyright issues

This generally means that the streamer’s content has been flagged due to copyright issues.

Hasan confirmed the ban in a Tweet shortly after his broadcast went down, uploading a photo of his blank channel with the caption: “lmao.”

Viewers theorized that Hasan’s ban came as a result of him watching an interview with rapper Kanye West, something that’s been a hot topic on his channel as of late.

Hasan receives 48-hour ban from Twitch

Hasan has since explained that he is banned for 48 hours, meaning he won’t be able to return to streaming until midday on December 8.

While Twitch doesn’t comment on individual bans, Hasan’s screenshot of an email he received from the site shows he was issued a copyright notice, and has one copyright strike left on his channel.

Hasan commented further on his ban in response to the official Streamer Bans Twitter account, calling the copyright claim against his channel “pathetic.”

This is a developing story…