xQc cooks up “billion-dollar” Twitch idea he thinks would revolutionize the platform

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is no stranger to big brain moments, but he claims to have taken it to the next level by cooking up a “billion-dollar” idea that he believes would revolutionize Twitch.

Twitch has been ramping up their efforts to future-proof the platform. They’ve added diversity tags, a controversial boost feature, changed how refunds work, increased efforts to protect streamers from DMCA strikes, and more.

However, xQc claims he’s come up with a “billion-dollar” idea that he believes would revolutionize the platform. He pitched it to Pluto, a Twitch staff member who works in the partnership department, live on stream.

“People want clips. People want to see top clips. People want to see what happened today on this forsaken platform,” he said.

“I don’t have time to watch all the streams. But I do have a little bit of time and I want a highlight reel of all the streamers I’m interested in or another section about what happened today on Twitch. What happened today in the realm of live content.”

He explained that this hypothetical feature would be “just like LSF but without the dogs*t commenters.” He claimed it could even include chat functionality. “People can comment on these things later if they want to.”

xQc also criticized the platform’s current clip recommendation system. “Clips we think you’ll like? F**k off, dude. I don’t think so. How about you give me clips that people like today. Clips that people watch today.”

Pluto seemed intrigued by the idea. “Good ideas, Felix. I love it,” he said. However, he assured him that the existing clip recommendation system is working well.

The conversation didn’t end there, though. They talked about everything from the interface, the front page, and more. Now we’ll have to wait and see whether the Amazon platform actually takes his advice on board.