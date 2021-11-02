xQc promises to gift Twitch subs to fans whenever he starts streams late

Felix ‘xQc’ Lenyel has promised fans he’ll start gifting Twitch subscriptions whenever he starts streams late after they accused him of being “lazy” due to an inconsistent schedule.

On October 31, xQc slammed viewers for accusing him of being lazy and claiming streaming is easy. It happened after he started a stream later than usual and flirted with the idea of pushing his start times back a bit.

At the time, he defended himself and challenged them to take over his stream to see how difficult it really is. However, now that he’s had time to think about it, he’s come up with an idea to appease them and help him be more ‘punctual.’

Advertisement

Not only did he assure fans he’ll be online at a specific time, but he also promised to gift them subs if he’s late. “I’ll be live tomorrow by 11 am one-hundred percent. Otherwise, I’m going to give chat 100 subs,” he said.

But considering that’s a drop in the ocean compared to the thousands of fans who tune in to watch him every stream, he decided to up the stakes even more. “100 subs extra a day for every time that I’m late,” he added.

He also told fans to pester him about it in chat if he’s not on time. It’s a win-win situation for fans. On the one hand, it will compel him to start streams ‘ on-time.’ But on the other, it means he could end up gifting thousands of subs.

Advertisement

Hilariously, xQc was late to start his next stream. Chat roasted him about it, and he responded. “Oh god! Chat wins today, boys. Don’t even say it,” he said. “If you were in chat before the stream started, you got lucky today.”

Read More: xQc loses it after being denied at the last second in Squid Game

“Tomorrow, you’ll get 200 if you’re lucky! But it’ll be fine, though. It’s fine! One day at a time. I had to get a little bit more sleep. It is what it is!”

Despite the fact he was late again, and despite claims that he’s lazy, xQc is one of the most active streamers on the platform. He’s already streamed for more than 3,600 hours so far this year, and it’s not over yet.

Advertisement

He did surprise fans with a brief Twitch hiatus in July 2021, but other than that the popular French-Canadian streamer has been knee-deep in the grind.