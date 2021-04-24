xChocobars goes crazy over extremely unsatisfying "alphabet song" cover - Dexerto

Janet ‘xChocobars’ Rose lost her mind while listening to a new take on the alphabet song — which is mildly uncomfortable to say the least — and her reaction had everyone in stitches.

Sometimes change isn’t always a good thing, especially when it comes to the iconic alphabet song that has been used to teach kids the alphabet for nearly 200 years.

However, that didn’t Dream English, an English-teaching website that aims to “make educational music filled with important phrases and grammar,” from debuting a new version in 2012.

The biggest difference is that it slows down around the part where “L, M, N, O, P” has traditionally been sped up to sound like “elemenopee,” which keeps the vocals in line with the tune.

It caused lots of outrage back then, but it still sounds like nails on a chalkboard to many people who grew up with the old version, like popular internet personality and Twitch streamer xChocobars.

xChocobars was listening to the song on stream. However, she paused it right before the controversial part and explained it wasn’t the first time she’d heard it, but when she did, it made her “so angry.”

Then, she started it again and frustratedly lip-synched the “elemenopee” part with a hilarious and confused expression. She also lamented over another part where the singer pauses between the letters V and W, which was absent in the original.

xChocobars isn’t the only person who hates it. The particular version she watched on the WMBD News Youtube Channel has almost 60,000 dislikes, overshading the mere 5,300 likes.

xChocobars talked about it with her friend and fellow streamer, Plushys, who played the song to their entire Among Us lobby. All the other streamers, including Dakotaz and Hafu, had the same hilarious reaction.

Not only did they collectively label it as “so bad,” but they also reminisced about how good they felt the first time they managed to properly sing that part as a kid, which is a memorable moment that many others share.

When it’s all said and done, the new version of the song isn’t necessarily official. It’s simply one modernized take.

However, if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.