xChocoBars explains why she and DisguisedToast ended their relationship - Dexerto

Twitch couple Janet ‘xChocoBars’ Rose and OfflineTV’s Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang revealed on social media that they were ending their relationship, and explained what ultimately led them to the tough decision.

The pair first started dating back in 2018, and became a fan favorite among the streaming community. However, the duo both announced the end of their relationship on January 12.

Releasing a joint statement on Twitter, the two Twitch stars explained to their viewers that they “owed it to fans” to explain it to them, given that their relationship had been public from the start.

xChocoBars and DisguisedToast end their relationship

ChocoBars posted a joint statement to her Twitter account that DisguisedToast quoted on his own feed stating “personal update,” where the two explained why their relationship came to an end.

“Toast and I are sad to announce that we have broken up. We’ve been pretty public about our relationship since the start, so we felt like we owe it to fans to make this announcement. But now, we ask for privacy as we both move forward,” it read.

The couple then went on to explain the reason for their split was that the relationship just didn’t work out. “No one did anything wrong, sometimes relationships just don’t work out – so please refrain from the need to speculate or hate on either of us.”

Trying to bring a little humor to the moment, DisguisedToast cracked a joke about the timing of the breakup. “Hey dawg, getting LASIK then we break up? Not a good look for me,” which Choco hilariously replied back with a SpongeBob meme joking about him being ‘ugly.’

Many of their fans praised the duo for how they handled their separation in a mature manner, as it was the perfect example of how to do a breakup without any negativity.

Friend and fellow OfflineTV member Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys responded to the ex-couple and gave her support. “love u both,” she tweeted in reply.

Despite the end to their relationship, the couple told their audience that they still love and care about one another, and will continue to be friends, leaving only time to heal the wounds.

While breakups are extremely difficult, and in most cases turn nasty when done in the public eye, xChocoBars and DisguisedToast prove that it can be done with levity and class.