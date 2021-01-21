xChocoBars ends Among Us stream in tears over toxic Twitch chat

Luminosity Gaming streamer and content creator ‘xChocoBars’ was driven to tears during a recent broadcast, needing to sub out of an Among Us session and end her Twitch stream after chat’s toxicity overwhelmed her.

If xChocoBars has a catch phrase or a slogan, then it’s very clearly the one plastered across her social media profiles: “When you’re happy, I’m happy.” Unfortunately, making mistakes in Among Us apparently doesn’t make viewers very happy.

As evidenced in a January 21 stream with friends like Rumay ‘hafu’ Wang and Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang, the inverse of ChocoBars’ slogan holds true — with unhappy, frankly uncivil behavior from the Twitch chat causing the streamer to cry, stop playing Among Us with friends and, ultimately, end her day’s stream.

Rather than putting the mechanical skill of players to the test, Among Us is like a social party game dependent primarily on suspicions and conversations. When ChocoBars misjudged the villain in her session, the in-game players didn’t care, but Twitch chat was displeased to an unsavory extent.

After reading messages upon messages in her stream, ChocoBars began tearing up and explained that this malaise with Among Us has been growing recently: “I just feel like, lately, Among Us has been a little bit hard with chat … everyone’s just so mad at me. I just wanna play games and entertain.”

With over 600,000 followers on Twitch (as well as hundreds of thousands more on Twitter and Instagram), the content creator’s history of entertainment has been relatively well-received. But that following apparently includes some line-crossing trolls, as haters took to Twitch chat to berate the Luminosity creator for misjudging the impostor during their match.

While Hafu, DisguisedToast and others in the session tried to keep spirits high and let ChocoBars know how reasonable her mistake was, it appeared to be too late to salvage the Twitch stream for her.

Initially, the streamer intended on playing in Hafu’s lobby and then shifting to Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s, but, at the time of writing, that appears to be unrealistic. Although friends reached out personally, advising her to ignore chat’s toxicity, the streamer ended her broadcast in an effort to move away from the bad energy.

Love you guys thank you i’m okay. I think I just need some time away from the internet and love myself and remind myself of the important things in life. I will be back tmrw for morning hafu lobby — LG xChocoBars (@xChocoBars) January 21, 2021

Fortunately for concerned fans, ChocoBars has put out a statement addressing the uncomfortable situation and assures everyone that she is “okay” and will be back soon. Specifically, she is taking some time for herself (away from the internet) and intends to play in Hafu’s morning Among Us lobby tomorrow (January 22).