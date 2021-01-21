Logo
Among Us

xChocoBars ends Among Us stream in tears over toxic Twitch chat

Published: 21/Jan/2021 18:36 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 18:53

by Theo Salaun
xchocobars among us
Instagram, @janetrosee / InnerSloth

Share

Luminosity Gaming streamer and content creator ‘xChocoBars’ was driven to tears during a recent broadcast, needing to sub out of an Among Us session and end her Twitch stream after chat’s toxicity overwhelmed her.

If xChocoBars has a catch phrase or a slogan, then it’s very clearly the one plastered across her social media profiles: “When you’re happy, I’m happy.” Unfortunately, making mistakes in Among Us apparently doesn’t make viewers very happy.

As evidenced in a January 21 stream with friends like Rumay ‘hafu’ Wang and Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang, the inverse of ChocoBars’ slogan holds true — with unhappy, frankly uncivil behavior from the Twitch chat causing the streamer to cry, stop playing Among Us with friends and, ultimately, end her day’s stream.

Rather than putting the mechanical skill of players to the test, Among Us is like a social party game dependent primarily on suspicions and conversations. When ChocoBars misjudged the villain in her session, the in-game players didn’t care, but Twitch chat was displeased to an unsavory extent.

After reading messages upon messages in her stream, ChocoBars began tearing up and explained that this malaise with Among Us has been growing recently: “I just feel like, lately, Among Us has been a little bit hard with chat … everyone’s just so mad at me. I just wanna play games and entertain.”

With over 600,000 followers on Twitch (as well as hundreds of thousands more on Twitter and Instagram), the content creator’s history of entertainment has been relatively well-received. But that following apparently includes some line-crossing trolls, as haters took to Twitch chat to berate the Luminosity creator for misjudging the impostor during their match.

While Hafu, DisguisedToast and others in the session tried to keep spirits high and let ChocoBars know how reasonable her mistake was, it appeared to be too late to salvage the Twitch stream for her.

Initially, the streamer intended on playing in Hafu’s lobby and then shifting to Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s, but, at the time of writing, that appears to be unrealistic. Although friends reached out personally, advising her to ignore chat’s toxicity, the streamer ended her broadcast in an effort to move away from the bad energy. 

Fortunately for concerned fans, ChocoBars has put out a statement addressing the uncomfortable situation and assures everyone that she is “okay” and will be back soon. Specifically, she is taking some time for herself (away from the internet) and intends to play in Hafu’s morning Among Us lobby tomorrow (January 22).

Entertainment

Bryce Hall hints at possible Among Us stream with Dream, Quackity, & Karl Jacobs

Published: 11/Jan/2021 16:10

by Georgina Smith
Bryce Hall next to Dream's stickman logo with a green background
Instagram: Bryce Hall / YouTube: Dream

Share

Bryce Hall Dream

After an unexpected interaction with gaming creators like Quackity, Karl Jacobs, and GeorgeNotFound on Twitter, TikTok star Bryce Hall has said that he’s interested in playing a game of Among Us with Dream.

2020 saw a boom in popularity for both the TikTok community and the gaming community. On the TikTok side of things, there are creators making millions from their social media careers, with countless trends coming from the video-sharing app.

In the gaming community, the sudden surge in popularity of the social deduction game Among Us saw streamers and YouTubers like Corpse Husband and Dream garner extraordinary amounts of attention and, along with Dream’s SMP Minecraft server, have established a huge new community.

Bryce Hall poses in front of water
Instagram: brycehall
Bryce Hall is a hugely popular star on TikTok, currently with almost 18 million followers.

It then only seems to make sense that the two hugely popular (but very different) worlds should collide in some form. Previously, however, popular TikToker and Bryce Hall’s current partner Addison Rae faced backlash from some Dream and Corpse Husband fans, who wanted other creators to be picked over Addison.

Dream commented that the stream was a “blast,” though he did have to turn his chat to emote-only mode to avoid hate.

Bryce Hall suggests an Among Us game with Dream

In another strange turn of events, influencer Bryce Hall who currently has almost 18 million followers on TikTok ended up interacting with a variety of different popular streamers via Twitter, after Dream replied to one of his posts.

Bryce had sent out a tweet that simply read, “Hulu n hangin type of night,” to which Dream tagged Addison Rae and replied, “Is this true?”

Clearly not deterred by the partly negative reaction Addison received, Bryce decided to take his opportunity and quote tweeted saying, “sup Dream, when we playin Among Us?” to which Dream jokingly replied, “when you learn the reply feature.”

And that wasn’t all, some other popular creators got involved with the conversation, Karl Jacobs jumping in to say, “what we watchin?” in reply to Bryce’s original tweet. YouTuber Quackity then asked if he should be following Bryce Hall, to which Bryce replied making fun of his typos.

The interaction was altogether quite wholesome and has got many Dream fans hoping the Among Us game does actually go ahead, as they are eagerly anticipating another stream from the popular Minecraft creator.