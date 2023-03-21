Woman shocks viewers by making TikTok video minutes after breaking ankle

A woman on TikTok left viewers shocked after making a TikTok video while waiting for the ambulance just minutes after falling down the stairs and breaking her ankle.

With over a billion monthly users, the content just keeps on coming.

With over a billion monthly users, the content just keeps on coming.

Maddie, who goes by the name whosyamaddieee13 on TikTok, left her viewers shocked after uploaded a video showing her broken ankle while she waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

TikToker uploads video while waiting for ambulance

Posted on March 19, Maddie’s laying on the step of her apartment complex after she had fallen down the steps while heading to the gym.

“Now my ankle is popped out of the skin. But I’m in shock so I don’t feel anything. I hear the ambulance is coming right now… I was just going to the gym,” she said.

“Now my foots going to need to be popped back into place, here comes the ambulance. I’m really in shock, this is not fun at all. Happy Sunday.”

At the end of the clip, Maddie reveals that her ankle was broken in two places and was set to have surgery the following morning.

Fans quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts on the situation, with over 4,000 replies at the time of writing.

“There’s something about leg injuries that send shivers down my spine! Hoping for a speedy recovery,” one user replied.

Another said: “Oh my gosh. I’m so sorry this happened! I hope you heal up fast.”

“I thought I could handle it but my stomach turned I’m so sorry for you,” a third viewer commented.

While Maddie is set to have a bit of recovery from the broken ankle, it’s not the craziest apartment-related story we’ve heard of recently.