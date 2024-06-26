TikTok shocked as nurse compares stages of childbirth to Chick-fil-A food items

A nurse who posts TikTok videos advising those going through pregnancy and childbirth has gone viral after comparing the stages of dilation during childbirth to food items at Chick-fil-A.

The TikToker taylorg_rn, who goes by Tay, has compared the process to items at the likes of Starbucks and Panera but has now gone viral for her Chick-fil-A video with over 3.9 million views.

People were shocked by the size range of the items, and although this is a comedic way to do it, Tay’s aim is to educate people, and that she did.

Tay uses a wooden diagram board that has to scale holes of the sizes that the cervix can expand to during childbirth, and she places the items from Chick-fil-A in each hole so that viewers can visualize the process more easily with items they are familiar with.

She starts with the smallest item on the menu, the iconic red cherry, which has a one centimeter diameter and goes on top of your milkshakes, to the scarily wide-in-diameter chicken sandwich that is 10 centimeters across.

10 centimeters is the largest the body goes before you are expected to push a whole human head out there, and if you think the chicken sandwich is wider, the baby’s head can be wider.

People in the comments were blown away by this out-there video concept, and this is definitely one of the weirder food trends that will be hard to unsee next time you get a craving for some fried chicken.

Someone noted, “I used to think 10 cm was really small but this for some reason makes it look really huge.” Whilst others were just taken aback, commenting that they’ll, “never be able to look at a chicken sandwich the same way again.”

“The way my jaw dropped when this was put into perspective.” another noted, while a third just said they felt ‘hungry and informed.’

Some perspective moms were freaked out by this video though, and insisted that, “I would like to be given these as I go. Please and thank you.”

This isn't the only shocking food video that's going viral right now: another TikToker went viral after trying to expose a man for cheating on his wife on a flight.