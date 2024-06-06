TikToker goes viral running 10-hour marathon inside Taco Bell

TikToker Ugh_Madison has gone viral yet again, this time for managing to walk a full marathon distance inside of a Taco Bell restaurant.

Madison has gained a sizable following of nearly 400,000 on TikTok over the last few years thanks to her near-constant uploads showing herself doing wacky challenges.

She worked a free nine hour shift at Walmart in December 2023, and started off June 2024 by putting Buffalo Wild Wings’ new all you can eat deal to the test.

For her latest challenge, Madison set off to run a full marathon inside a Taco Bell and after just over 10 hours was successful.

“I wanna be the first person in history to do a marathon at Taco Bell,” she said. “I brought my own treadmill and filled my water bottle up with Baja Blast… I’m the healthiest person alive.

She was worried about judgmental customers, but found out she was inspiring nearly everyone that walked in. The TikToker continued on for 10 hours and walked 58,000 steps for a total of 26.3 miles – completing her goal in the process.

Her video quickly went viral, getting over 770K views with 133k likes and 1,100 comments in less than 24 hours. Fans took to the replies to share their thoughts, with many of them shocked that she thought to do this challenge.

“This is an original experience,” one user replied.

Another commented: “How did you think to do this?”

“You are truly… the most interesting person on my FYP… and that’s saying a lot,” a third said.

This isn’t the first time Madison has gone viral for walking a marathon inside of a store, either. Back in February, she spent 11 hours walking around Costco before reaching the same 26 mile and 58,000 step goal.