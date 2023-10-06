Women post terrifying TikTok after men trap them inside parking lot at night

A woman is sparking alarm across TikTok after recording the moment she and a friend got trapped in a parking lot by two men who wouldn’t leave them alone.

TikTok is a haven for viral content of all kinds — but some of the videos that take over the app are downright shocking.

From a woman who was convinced a passenger on her flight “wasn’t real” to folks actually eating Borax as a challenge, TikTok boasts some pretty jaw-dropping content… but the latest video to go viral on the platform is leaving women everywhere feeling majorly uncomfortable.

TikTok user ‘leavemetfalonepsss,’ their supposedly ‘secret account,’ uploaded a video showing herself and a friend parked out by a lake late at night.

Women terrified after men block them inside parking lot at night

However, they weren’t able to leave the area on account of being blocked inside a parking lot by two men, who had parked their truck behind them.

Rather than realizing what they’d done and getting out of the way, the men instead tried to “pick up” the women in the video — leading to a tense conversation where the gals had to explain why they felt unsafe in the situation.

“Why are y’all being so weird?” one of them asked. “I’m just trying to say hi. What’s your name?”

“Why do you need to know my name?” one of the ladies responded.

“What do you have better to do on a Thursday night?” the guy answered back. “Why can’t we all just be friends?”

“Like, you literally just blocked us in,” she responded. “So, you have to think about it from our perspective.”

The video has racked up nearly two million views in just six days, leaving commenters outraged at the guys’ responses to the womens’ concerns and their continued attempts at “picking them up.”

TikTok: leavemetfaloneplsss

“That’s so terrifying and I’m so glad that you’re okay,” one viewer wrote. “I’m so sorry that happened to you.”

“Speechless, how anyone thinks that’s a good way to ‘pick up girls’ is horrifying. I’m glad you’re okay,” another said.

Other women shared their own stories of being in similar situations, with one writing: “I have had that happen but this guy pulled up drunk and wouldn’t leave my friends and I alone no matter how many times we told him to just go.”

The TikToker is using her experience as a warning to other women — and as a message to guys to let them know why women are often on guard while traveling.