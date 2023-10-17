TikToker warns against putting feet on the dash after surviving brutal car crash

A TikToker has used herself as an example of why you should never put your feet up on the dashboard after surviving a brutal car crash.

With limited space in a car to get comfortable, passenger feet can often be pressed against windshields as people sit back and relax for the ride.

But while the position may provide some comfort and relief to cramping legs, it can be incredibly dangerous if anything happens to go wrong on the road.

One TikToker found this out the hard way after surviving a horrific crash that left her with four broken bones and a leg full of glass. Now, she’s warning others in a bid to prevent them from meeting the same fate.

Going by ‘dsaenz94’ on TikTok, the woman shared a “public service announcement” after the vehicle she was traveling in was T-boned, subsequently rolling and knocking her out.

Although claiming the incident “could have been so much worse”, her unfortunate position when the crash occurred resulted in an array of serious injuries. She said, “My left foot, the Tibia Fibula broke. My right foot got stuck between the dash and the window.”

A firefighter was able to free her, however, dsaenz94 stated her husband was still finding bits of glass in her leg. She also broke her cervical spine and humerus, leaving her tightly packaged in bandages and casts.

“You just don’t think it’s going to happen to you until it happens to you,” she said. “Please do not put your feet up on the dash.”

Her warning has since blown up on the platform, garnering 2.7 million views and even the attention of a mortician, Lauren whose TikTok dsaenz94 has previously seen warning against the same position.

“This gave me chills,” Lauren commented. Proving hindsight is everything, dsaenz94 replied, “Wish I listened to you!”

